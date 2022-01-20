RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#15 :: Thursday, 20 January 2022
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#15 :: Thursday, 20 January 2022
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. AP: CIA: Most ‘Havana syndrome’ cases not linked to U.S. adversary.
2. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67613
3. Moscow Times: As Caucasian Glaciers Melt, Locals Face the Future With Stoicism. Caucasian glaciers have lost a quarter of their surface area to climate change since the millennium.
4. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Diplomats & experts: negotiate, or expect ‘drastic escalation’ by Russia. The consensus is the US will have to make an effort to meet some of Putin’s demands — either before or after Moscow rolls into Ukraine.
5. Valdai Discussion Club: Russia-West: How Can We Fix ‘the Most Fateful Error in the Entire Post-Cold War Era’? – valdaiclub.com/events/posts/articles/russia-west-how-can-we-fix-the-most-fateful-error-in-the-entire-post-cold-war-era-/
6. Foreign Policy: Stephen Walt, Liberal Illusions Caused the Ukraine Crisis. The greatest tragedy about Russia’s potential invasion is how easily it could have been avoided.
7. Moscow Times: Baltic States Authorized to Rush U.S.-Made Weapons to Ukraine.
8. Moscow Times: Biden’s Sanctions Threats ‘Destabilizing,’ Kremlin Says.
9. RFE/RL: U.S., Allies Again Warn Russia Of ‘Grave Consequences’ Over Ukraine.
10. TASS: Izvestia: What’s on the agenda of the Lavrov-Blinken talks in Geneva.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIA, UKRAINE ET AL: WHAT NEXT? – patrickarmstrong.ca/2022/01/19/russia-ukraine-et-al-what-next/
12. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Blinken delays US response to Russia – indianpunchline.com/blinken-delays-us-response-to-russia/
13. Foreign Policy: Elisabeth Braw, When Putin Loved NATO. Former NATO Secretary-General George Robertson, who had a cordial relationship with the Russian leader, recalls an era when Moscow wanted closer ties with the West.
14. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Anthony Blinken and the intellectual bankruptcy of the Biden Administration – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/01/20/anthony-blinken-and-the-intellectual-bankruptcy-of-the-biden-administration/
15. rt.com: Putin’s battle plans & Ukraine invasion maps as (un)-covered by Western media. ‘Russian invasion’ scenarios imagined, complete with detailed maps and phases of the incursion. – rt.com/russia/546575-putins-plans-ukraine-invasion-msm/
16. Meduza: 2014 vs. 2022. Ukraine’s improved but still longshot odds of withstanding a full-fledged Russian invasion.
17. rt.com: Is an all-out Russia-Ukraine war about to break out?. The world is bracing for a potential armed showdown over Ukraine, which all sides say they don’t want to happen. – rt.com/russia/546517-is-all-out-russia-ukraine/
18. paulcraigroberts.org: Paul Craig Robert, Can We Trust Russophobes with Our Foreign Policy? – paulcraigroberts.org/2022/01/20/can-we-trust-russophobes-with-our-foreign-policy/
19. Defense News: Daniel DePetris, NATO should shut the door, but not because Russia said so.
20. Meduza: NATO’s malign influence is distracting Moscow from preparations for the ‘Asian Century’ (Sergey Karaganov) – re: aif.ru/politics/russia/sergey_karaganov_nato_eto_rak_poka_metastazy_tolko_rasprostranyayutsya
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Alexander Iskandaryan, Former Post-USSR. The post-Soviet space exists as long as there are disputes about it. But it is spreading and turning into a former post-Soviet space right before our eyes; before the eyes of those who still remember which countries were part of the USSR and which were not. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/former-post-ussr/
22. Interfax: West plotting military provocations against Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry. – interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/73647/
23. Intellinews: Russian is the social-media language of choice for Ukrainians.
24. Intellinews: U.S. warns Belarus to keep its commitment to neutrality.
25. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Spooks and the haunting of Russian Area Studies. – postsocialism.org/2022/01/18/spooks-and-the-haunting-of-russian-area-studies/
26. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, I Can’t Dance and I’m Too Fat to Fight. – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2022/01/18/i-cant-dance-and-im-too-fat-to-fight/
