RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#9 :: Thursday, 14 January 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#9 :: Thursday, 14 January 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#9 :: Thursday, 14 January 2021
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe. Russia is applying for European certification for its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as scepticism begins to fade and demand rises.
2. Interfax: Pivotal moment approaching in coronavirus crisis, situation to start improving – PM Mishustin
3. TASS: Most Russian schools return to in-person learning.
4. rt.com: After months of bashing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Western journalists in Moscow line up to be inoculated against Covid-19 – rt.com/russia/512428-western-journalists-sputnik-vaccination/
5. Financial Times: Russia struggles to distribute its vaccine to the regions. Putin calls for ‘mass’ inoculation as data suggest government is delivering fewer jabs than promised.
6. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, No One Benefits From Renewed Demonizing of Russia. The continued presentation of a Russian threat that is both outsized and out of control is profoundly problematic for the West itself.
7. TASS: Authorities expect economic growth in Russia by end-2021, says PM.
8. Meduza: Russia’s past and future depend on how much the state and society can trust each other. (Denis Volkov)
9. Carnegie Moscow Center: ANDREI KOLESNIKOV, ALEXEI LEVINSON, and DENIS VOLKOV, How Proponents and Opponents of Political Change See Russia’s Future
10. Meduza: A glitch in the system. The rise and fall of Sardana Avksenteiva, once the most popular mayor in Russia.
12. TASS: Blocking of Trump’s accounts in social networks harms democratic values — diplomat – tass.com/politics/1244917
13. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Tech Censorship Is the Real Gift to Putin. Authoritarian leaders will use Twitter’s ban on Trump to justify their own deplatforming of political opponents for inciting “terrorism.”
14. Reuters: Russia’s ‘Children of the Gulag’ battle to return home after exile
15. Russia Beyond: How the first Soviet movie to tell the West about Gulag camps has been forgotten in its homeland. (Lost in Siberia) – rbth.com/arts/333179-lost-in-siberia-gulag
16. Eurasianet.org: Joseph Kucera, Will Biden take on neglected Caucasus and Central Asia? Following Trump’s erratic approach, Biden’s team of experienced pros are expected to try to reengage the region. Will they be able to?
17. Babylon Bee: [SATIRE] Trump Praised For Accepting Election Results 4 Years Quicker Than Hillary Clinton Did
18. TASS: Kommersant: Navalny vows to return to Russia despite looming criminal charges.
19. rt.com: Russian prison service ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny when he returns to country, as opposition figure packs bags for flight home.
20. RFE/RL: Navalny’s Expected Return To Moscow Lights Up The Russian Internet
21. Paul Goble: Navalny’s Vision of Federalization Close to That of ‘Typical Muscovite Imperialist,’ Miftakhov Says
22. Dances with Bears: John Helmer, SKRIPAL’S CAT RALLIES RUSSIANS TO LAUGH AT ALEXEI NAVALNY.
