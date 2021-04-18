RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#82 :: Sunday, 18 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#82 :: Sunday, 18 April 2021
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: When Activists Become Elected Officials: Two Governance Strategies.
2. Paul Goble: Russian Young Not Significantly More Liberal across the Board than Those in Their 30s and 40s, Zavadskaya Says.
3. New York Times editorial: Aleksei Navalny Needs His Doctors. Vladimir Putin may be able to save his nemesis’ life. He must.
4. The Economist: The rival who won’t go quietly. Alexei Navalny, desperately ill in jail, is still Putin’s nemesis. An open letter demonstrates the international support he enjoys.
5. AFP: Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny risks imminent death amid hunger strike, doctors warn.
6. Meduza: What comes next. The Russian authorities want to designate Alexey Navalny’s political and anti-corruption network as ‘extremist.’ This would be the legal fallout. – meduza.io/en/feature/2021/04/17/what-comes-next
7. CNBC.com: U.S. sanctions on Russia ‘mostly symbolic’ and will not trouble Moscow, economists say.
8. Moscow Times: Russian Markets Shrug Off New Sanctions. The ruble and stock market have recovered, but risks remain.
9. TASS: Russia’s sovereign rating resilient to latest US sanctions – Fitch – tass.com/politics/1279445
10. rt.com: Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries launches sales in U.S. – rt.com/business/520810-wildberries-launches-sales-in-us/
11. Sputnik: Some White House Officials Reportedly Asked Biden Not to Tie New Sanctions to SolarWinds Hack – sputniknews.com/us/202104181082662405-some-white-house-officials-reportedly-asked-biden-not-to-tie-new-sanctions-to-solarwinds-hack/
12. Wall Street Journal: In Punishing Russia for SolarWinds, Biden Upends U.S. Convention on Cyber Espionage. Administration said Moscow breached bounds of acceptable online spying with hack’s size and attack on U.S. private sector.
13. Bloomberg: Biden Team Weighs Russia Sanctions Impact, Has More Options.
14. Intellinews: Zelenskiy meets Macron as Russia engages in a diplomatic dance over a possible Biden-Putin summit.
15. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, US expects Russia to submit. Will it? – indianpunchline.com/us-expects-russia-to-submit-will-it/
16. The Conversation: Liana Semchuk, Ukraine and Russia: why troop build-up unlikely to lead to all-out war.
17. Kennan Institute:” Igor Zevelev, The Russian Military Buildup on Ukraine’s Border | An Expert Analysis.
18. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The New East-West Cold War: Ukraine and the NATO-Russian Western Theater. (excerpt) – gordonhahn.com/2021/04/16/the-new-east-west-cold-war-ukraine-and-the-nato-russian-western-theater/
19. Facebook: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Ukraine’s practical sabotage of the Minsk accords.
20. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, So Who Wants a Hot War? – unz.com/pescobar/so-who-wants-a-hot-war/
21. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Biden’s Sanctions Binge represents the high-water mark of the ‘Putin Whisperers’ – rt.com/op-ed/521315-biden-sanctions-russia-putin/
22. strategic-culture.org: Martin Sieff, U.S. Attaché’s ’Death’s Head’ Insult Fans Flames Threatening World War in Ukraine – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/17/us-attaches-death-head-insult-fans-flames-threatening-world-war-ukraine/
23. New York Times: In Russia, a Military Buildup That Can’t Be Missed. Russia’s massing of tanks and infantry along its southwestern border with Ukraine was meant to send a message, analysts say.
24. Washington Post: Russia’s surveillance state still doesn’t match China. But Putin is racing to catch up.
