RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#7 :: Tuesday, 12 January 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#7 :: Tuesday, 12 January 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Daily Star (UK): Russia ‘boiling us like a frog’ to ‘kill our way of life’ warns ex-Special Forces chief. Retired Lt Gen Sir Graeme Lamb says the Kremlin is playing the long game to “kill our way of life” with cyberattacks, disinformation, financial corruption and organised crime.
2. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64884
3. TASS: Vaccine developer criticizes virus surveillance system in Russia – tass.com/society/1243783
4. rt.com: While bitter loser Trump stays home, Russian ambassador to US set to attend Biden inauguration, as nuclear deal hangs in balance – rt.com/russia/512281-ambassador-biden-inauguration-nuclear-deal/
5. Moscow Times: Sergey Radchenko, For Russians, Trump’s Twitter Ban Gets Lost in Translation. Russia’s fierce reaction to Twitter’s decision is rooted in the country’s own painful experience with censorship and propaganda.
6. Meduza: Banning the Donald.
7. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Twitter’s hypocritical censorship: Misinformation on Western Covid vaccines banned, falsehoods about Russia’s Sputnik V permitted – rt.com/russia/512231-twitter-censorship-misinformation-vaccine/
8. Bloomberg: Clara Ferreira Marques, Russian Women Can Do Anything. Let Them. Moscow has whittled down a long list of men-only jobs. Truly closing the gender gap requires tackling pricklier issues too.
9. RFE/RL: Moscow’s Stalin-Themed Kebab Shop Purged Within 24 Hours Of Launch.
10. rt.com: Share of gold in Russian national reserves beats US dollar holdings for first time ever.
11. Indian Punchline: By M.K. Bhadrakumar, Germany draws another line in the sand for the US. (re Nord Stream 2)
12. Russia Beyond: Sink, sell or service station: What’s Russia going to do with the ISS? – rbth.com/science-and-tech/333229-whats-russia-do-iss
13. The Conversation: Juliette Faure, Russian Cosmism: a national mythology against transhumanism.
14. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, FASCIST BLINDNESS. (Re Timothy Snyder and Ukraine) – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/01/11/fascist-blindness/
15. TASS: Kiev’s top diplomat against using Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Ukraine – tass.com/world/1243911
16. Consortium News: Ray McGovern, Can Burns Change the CIA? The hope is that diplomat William Burns, tapped for CIA director by Joe Biden, will be able to change the culture at Langley and not be subsumed by it – consortiumnews.com/2021/01/12/ray-mcgovern-can-burns-change-the-cia/
17. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Lukashenko: I am no enemy of the people. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko interviewed by famous Russian reporter Nailya Asker-Zade
18. Intellinews: Armenia’s PM cautions conflict with Azerbaijan “still not settled” after trilateral meeting with Putin.
19. Wall Street Journal: Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Develop War-Ravaged Nagorno-Karabakh. A Russian-brokered peace deal appears to be holding but challenges over POWs and displaced people have yet to be resolved.
20. Washington Post: After Kyrgyzstan’s third uprising in 15 years, a nationalist who was sprung from prison is elected president.
/11/1ed36db8-503c-11eb-a1f5-fdaf28cfca90_story.html
21. The Nation: Aaron Mate, The Rise and Fall of the ‘Steele Dossier’. A case study in mass hysteria and media credulity.
You must log in to post a comment.