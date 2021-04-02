RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#69 :: Friday, 2 April 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#69 :: Friday, 2 April 2021
1. rt.com: Relations with US at rock bottom after Biden’s ‘killer’ jibe, Moscow says – but American diplomats insist it’s all Russia’s fault – rt.com/russia/519935-relations-putin-biden-diplomatic-row/
2. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: David Speedie, A View from Moscow: Throwing in the Towel?
3. AP: Russian entrepreneurs adapt to virus lockdown challenges.
4. Vedomosti: Russian daily views basic income as potentially crucial topic during protests.
5. RFE/RL: Russia Optimistic About Rising Demand As OPEC+ Agrees To Increase Oil Output.
6. rt.com: Warships & submarines entering zone of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in ‘planned & prepared provocations’ to obstruct work, says operator – rt.com/russia/519857-warships-submarines-nord-stream/
7. TASS: Vedomosti: Polish fleet opposes Nord Stream 2 construction.
8. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 1 APRIL 2021
– patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/04/01/russian-federation-sitrep-1-april-2021/
9. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, What Alexey Navalny Is Experiencing in Prison. As the Russian opposition leader’s health appears to deteriorate, plans are under way for more mass protests demanding his release.
10. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, UK Security Review: Implications for Russia. The British government’s Integrated Review implies that there can be no cooperation with Moscow until the Russian government either changes its policies in a fundamental way or is replaced by a government with a very different policy agenda – carnegie.ru/commentary/84232
11. Izvestia: Maria Vasilyeva: Images, other things: North Atlantic Alliance found common enemy.
12. Financial Times: Russia strides into diplomatic void after Myanmar coup. Moscow sees opportunity to expand influence as others send mixed messages on junta.
13. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, RUSSIA AND MYANMAR – BALANCING ON A KNIFE’S EDGE – johnhelmer.net/russia-and-myanmar-balancing-on-a-knifes-edge/print/
14. Foreign Policy: Adrian Karatnycky, Ukraine Cracks Down on Its Own Pro-Russian QAnon. With media bans and treason charges, well-financed conspiracy peddlers are being shut down.
15. American Military: U.S. Navy has sent warships to Russia’s doorstep in message to Putin
16. TASS: Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening.
17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US, Russian top brass hold talks as Kiev claims Moscow may soon launch ‘hostilities’ against Ukraine.
18. Kyiv Post editorial: Betraying Ukraine
19. Meduza: ‘Potential imminent crisis’. Russian military exercises near Ukraine’s borders provoke concern from Kyiv and Washington as tensions escalate in Donbas.
20. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview given to Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra (Great Game) talk show, Moscow, April 1, 2021 – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4662534
21. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s answers to media questions during a special session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on the Middle East, Moscow, March 31, 2021 – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4660109
22. Foreign Affairs: Timothy Frye, Russia’s Weak Strongman. The Perilous Bargains That Keep Putin in Power.
