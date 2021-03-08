RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#48 :: Monday, 8 March 2021
1. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine Is Embraced Abroad, Snubbed at Home. Behind the skepticism are doubts about the shot’s rapid development and an ingrained distrust of authorities stemming from the country’s Soviet past.
2. Facebook: Fred Weir, Sputnik V.
3. New Statesman (UK): Felix Light, Why Russians still choose Vladimir Putin’s stability over Alexei Navalny’s revolution. In the run-up to Russia’s parliamentary elections, resistance to change isn’t just about simple economic self-interest – newstatesman.com/world/europe/2021/03/why-russians-still-choose-vladimir-putin-s-stability-over-alexei-navalny-s
4. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian daily says counterpropaganda targets domestic audience.
5. ACADEMIA Letters: Ivan Nokhrin, The populist political logic and Alexey Navalny’s political discourse.
6. Financial Times: Germany urges new outreach to Moscow on climate change. Move to find common ground highlights EU divisions over how to handle Kremlin as relations fray.
7. The National Interest: Peter Suciu, War Facts: Russia Considers Any Incoming Missile to Be Nuclear And it says it will respond in kind.
8. The National Interest: Charles Ziegler, A Russian-Chinese Partnership Against America? China and Russia consider themselves great powers, and there is agreement in both Beijing and Moscow on cooperating to limit or constrain America’s ability to dominate international relations and challenge their sovereignty.
10. NYU Jordan Center: Martina Urbinati, Enough of Hammers and Sickles: Toward a Post-Post-Soviet Aesthetics.
11. Tom Beyer: The John Glad interviews.
12. Russia Reviewed: A comprehensive list of Russia blogs, alive and dead.
13. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Bars Ukrainian Banking Tycoon Over Corruption Allegations. The action prevents Ihor Kolomoisky and family from entering the U.S. but is also likely to complicate his financial and business dealings
14. New York Times: U.S. Sanctions Key Ukrainian Oligarch. The Biden administration sees cleaning up corruption in Ukraine as the best protection against Russian influence.
15. BMB Ukraine: The U.S. takes on Kolomoisky.
16. South Front: Eastern Ukraine On Brink Of New Attempt Of Kiev Forces’ Offensive.
17. Project Syndicate: Anders Aslund, Potemkin Putin. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin has proven adept at weathering storms of popular unrest, there are good reasons to think that this year’s protests might be different. While he and his cronies continue to focus solely on enriching themselves, the country’s secular decline is becoming too obvious to ignore.
18. Wall Street Journal: Russian Disinformation Campaign Aims to Undermine Confidence in Pfizer, Other Covid-19 Vaccines, U.S. Officials Say. Websites linked to Russian intelligence services publish false information questioning vaccines’ safety, efficacy.
19. Washington Post: In the Russian woods, a feminist retreat from Putin’s pressures.
20. TASS: NYT: US plans cyberattacks, new sanctions in response to Russia’s alleged hacks.
