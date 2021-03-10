JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Bars Ukrainian Banking Tycoon Over Corruption Allegations” – Wall Street Journal/ Ian Talley, Alan Cullison, Georgi Kantchev

“… [U.S.] sanctions on a Ukrainian banking tycoon and former public official … for alleged corruption[] mark[] a renewed effort … to help Kyiv address a problem that finance officials say is at the heart of the country’s economic and political woes. … [T]he action … only prevents Ihor Kolomoisky, his wife, daughter and son from entering the U.S., [yet] the blacklisting … likely … complicate[s] his ability to use Western banks and transfer his Ukrainian assets offshore. … Kolomoisky wielded enormous clout in Ukraine’s politics, after amassing during … the post-Soviet collapse a financial empire spanning chemicals, gas, media and finance. … managed … through a nebula of offshore companies and Ukraine’s largest bank, Privatbank, which he controlled. …”