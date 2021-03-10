JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Bars Ukrainian Banking Tycoon Over Corruption Allegations” – Wall Street Journal/ Ian Talley, Alan Cullison, Georgi Kantchev

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“The action prevents Ihor Kolomoisky and family from entering the U.S. but is also likely to complicate his financial and business dealings”

“… [U.S.] sanctions on a Ukrainian banking tycoon and former public official … for alleged corruption[] mark[] a renewed effort … to help Kyiv address a problem that finance officials say is at the heart of the country’s economic and political woes. … [T]he action … only prevents Ihor Kolomoisky, his wife, daughter and son from entering the U.S., [yet] the blacklisting … likely … complicate[s] his ability to use Western banks and transfer his Ukrainian assets offshore. … Kolomoisky wielded enormous clout in Ukraine’s politics, after amassing during … the post-Soviet collapse a financial empire spanning chemicals, gas, media and finance. … managed … through a nebula of offshore companies and Ukraine’s largest bank, Privatbank, which he controlled. …”

