RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#42 :: Sunday, 28 February 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#42 :: Sunday, 28 February 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#42 :: Sunday, 28 February 2021
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Fyodor Lukyanov, EU-Russia Relations: What Went Wrong? – carnegie.ru/commentary/83945
2. Interfax: Gorbachev believes Russia’s relations with Europe could improve through dialogue.
3. TASS: Council of Europe’s future depends on its ability to stay independent – Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1261161
4. Through Russian Eyes: Jonathan Haslam, Russian Hopes for Next German Chancellor
5. TASS: Fourteen parties cleared to run in lower house elections without collecting signatures.
6. Centre for International Policy Studies (Canada): Paul Robinson, Why Alexei Navalny Has Failed to Spark Revolution in Russia – cips-cepi.ca/2021/02/26/why-alexei-navalny-has-failed-to-spark-revolution-in-russia/
7. TASS: Navalny arrives in penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir region – human rights activist.
8. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Drama over Amnesty’s Navalny move raises important point: prisoner of conscience tag shouldn’t be reserved only for those we like – rt.com/russia/516639-navalny-prisoner-conscience-label-amnesty-international/
9. RFE/RL: Navalny’s Movement Faces Tough Obstacles To Expanding Into Russia’s North Caucasus.
10. Washington Post: Inside Russia’s mass arrests: Claims of beatings, threats and ‘war’ against rights monitors.
11. Global Atlanta: How Putin Uses Russian Identity to Serve International Policy Aims. ACIR holds in-depth virtual conversation with Wilson Center Global Fellow. (Igor Zevelev)
12. Wall Street Journal: Cold War-Era Defense System to Get Upgrade to Counter Russia, China. The U.S. and Canada move to modernize a missile-surveillance system in the Arctic that officials say is outdated.
13. Washington Post: [Video:] Robert M. Gates says Russia will be a challenge for the U.S. as long as Putin is there.
14. Al Jazeera: Mansur Mirovalev, Can Armenia’s PM survive protests and a ‘coup’ attempt? Pashinyan is under pressure over his handling of the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh war, which saw key territory ceded to Azerbaijan.
15. Russian Public Affairs Committee (Ru-PAC): Why Russia and the United States Should Cooperate in Libya – ru-pac.org/post/why-russia-and-the-united-states-should-cooperate-in-libya
16. Washington Post: At the mercy of foreign powers. Libyans ousted a dictator, but an ensuing civil war has drawn in Russia, Turkey and others with a thirst for control.
17. Boston Herald: Eli Lake, Georgia is Biden’s first foreign policy crisis
18. The White House: Statement by President Biden on the Anniversary of Russia’s Illegal Invasion of Ukraine
19. TASS: Ukrainians, Western states badly disappointed in Zelensky — German newspaper – tass.com/world/1260883
20. Nicolai Petrov: New book by Marlene Laruelle.
21. National Secrurity Arhive: George Kennan and the Long Telegram – 75th Anniversary.
[Conversation between Alexander Yakovlev and George Frost Kennan (Translation) 5 October 1990, Moscow: nsarchive.gwu.edu/dc.html?doc=20490193-1990-10-05-yakovlev-kennan-memcon-en]
