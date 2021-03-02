RUSSIALINK: “Gorbachev believes Russia’s relations with Europe could improve through dialogue” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 27 (Interfax) – Ex-Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev said in an interview with Interfax he believes Moscow and Brussels may overcome the current crisis in relations.

Speaking of Europe’s reluctance to establish relations with Russia, Gorbachev said, “They all are reluctant at first. It has always been this way. And afterwards, after they sit down at the negotiating table, everything is okay.”

“One must not be afraid of negotiations. Only negotiations, only meetings on all levels, especially the high one, can yield positive results. I believe in this. And experience clearly supports it,” the former Soviet leader said.

“We must understand that we all are Europeans and must make conclusions from it. Therefore, we must reach agreements,” Gorbachev said.

Gorbachev also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Joe Biden must agree on a meeting to discuss disarmament and international security.

“I believe the presidents [Putin and Biden] certainly must meet. My experience of relations with [40th U.S. President Ronald] Regan shows that he was extremely conservative before our talks, but became a very active participant in the negotiating process after understanding the issue,” Gorbachev told Interfax.

“Experience indicates that meetings and agreements are a must and the most important thing is avoiding being obstinate with each other. It is clear after all that a nuclear war must be avoided. As it is impossible to avoid this issue alone and it cannot be resolved solitarily, they must meet and everyone should be concerned about this situation,” Gorbachev said.

Russia and the U.S. “have a great experience of answering the question on where and how we need to go,” he said.

“It must be understood using the experience of the past that if the wish to achieve disarmament and strengthen security prevails, many things may be achieved,” Gorbachev said.

“There are no hopeless politicians,” he said. “Of course, there are those who entertain gangster-like plans, and, of course, nothing can be done about them, but they aren’t a majority. The parties must move towards each other to achieve progress,” the former Soviet leader said.

[article also appeared at interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/71198/]

