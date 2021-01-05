RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#3 :: Tuesday, 5 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#3 :: Tuesday, 5 January 2021
1. Financial Times: Russia says Covid vaccinations pass 1m mark. Questions remain about Moscow’s ability to supply Sputnik V jab outside big cities
2. Observer Research Foundation (India): The future beckons: What 2020 revealed for Russia in the long-term. It is the ongoing changes in the international system and impact of global recession that have laid bare the challenges before Russia.
3. Moscow Times: Russia in 2021: Looming Elections Dominate the Domestic Scene. The vote to elect deputies for Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, must be held by September.
4. The FSU Brief: The Mobilisation of Mikhail Mishustin. Tougher economic times may bolster the Russian PM’s position.
5. Paul Goble: Five Developments in Russia during 2020 Likely to Play Out in and Define 2021, Serenko Says.
6. Meduza: Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone – proekt.media/research/nekhvatka-detskikh-sadov/
7. stalkerzone.org: PUTIN OUTPLAYED EVERYONE BY LETTING NAVALNY GO ABROAD – stalkerzone.org/putin-outplayed-everyone-by-letting-navalny-go-abroad/
8. rt.com: Aryyom Lukin, The end of civil wars? – rt.com/op-ed/511561-end-of-civil-wars/
9. TASS: US breaks all rules in international politics – Kremlin.
10. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden’s security adviser gives a foreign policy preview. Incoming National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan suggests shifts in China and Iran policies and more engagement with Russia.
11. strategic-culture.org: Brian Cloughley, Biden, China and Russia. The big question concern’s Biden’s intentions. Does he really consider that President Putin “has no soul” and is “the biggest threat” to America? – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/01/05/biden-china-and-russia/
12. The National Interest: What Is the Purpose of American Foreign Policy?. Several experts debated what is the purpose of America and U.S. power. (Excerpt)
13. The Kennan Institute: Robert Kutler, The Second Karabakh War and Western Strategic Thinking.
14. Brookings: Daniel L. Magruder Jr. and Rodrick H. McHaty, Reframing US Syria policy: The road to Damascus runs through Moscow – brookings.edu/research/reframing-us-syria-policy-the-road-to-damascus-runs-through-moscow/
15. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, What Boris should do about a problem like Putin’s Russia
16. Facebook: Vladimir Golstein, Russia’s Unrequited Love for the West.
17. Paul Goble: Russians in US Should Form ‘Slavic Lives Matter’ Movement, Some Americans and Russians Say.
18. rt.com: Head of Ukrainian doctors’ group accuses government of ‘lying’ over refusal to register Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine – rt.com/russia/511514-doctors-group-government-vaccine-refusal/
19. off-guardian.org: The “Russian hacking” NATO psyop has finally been solved
20. Moscow Times: 2020: The People Russia Lost.
