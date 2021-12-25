RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#251 :: Saturday, 25 December 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#251 :: Saturday, 25 December 2021
1. Reuters: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax
2. Kremlin.ru: Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference. (transcript continued) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67438
4. Washington Post: Joshua Shifrinson and Stephen Wertheim, Acting too aggressively on Ukraine may endanger it — and Taiwan. Get Ukraine horribly wrong, and a true strategic nightmare could result.
5. BBC: No time for war: Russians see no chance of conflict
6. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert. Doctorow, Vladimir Putin’s Annual Press Conference, 23 December 2021 – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/12/23/vladimir-putins-annual-press-conference-23-december-2021/
7. Sputnik: ‘Russia is Back’: Moscow Won’t Back Down, Ending Era of NATO Expansion is Possible, Observers Say – sputniknews.com/20211223/russia-is-back-moscow-wont-back-down-ending-era-of-nato-expansion-is-possible-observers-say-1091758619.html
8. rt.com: Kit Klarenberg, Declassified documents show how US lied to Russia about NATO in 1990s. Promises that the bloc wouldn’t expand appear to have been ignored in Washington’s quest for influence in Europe – rt.com/russia/544396-declassified-documents-us-nato-lie/
9. rt.com: Russia not deliberately choking gas supplies to West – Bloomberg – rt.com/russia/544345-europe-gas-crisis-report/
10. AFP: US Became ‘Arrogant’ After Fall Of Soviet Union: Gorbachev
11. TASS: Soviet Union could have survived as Union of Sovereign States – Gorbachev – tass.com/politics/1380829
12. The Nation: Barry Meier, Ping!! How Those Trump/Russia Stories Got Shopped to the Media. Thanks to recent indictments and ongoing lawsuits about an alleged Trump computer back channel to Moscow, we can now see just how journalists got played—and who played them.
