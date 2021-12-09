RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#240 :: Thursday, 9 December 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. NYU Jordan Center: Ivan Katchanovski, The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: Revelations from Trials and Investigations.

2. The Independent (UK) editorial: If Putin thought he could get away with it, he’d invade Ukraine in the morning.

3. Intellinews: Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks.

4. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden White House spoofs the Kremlin – indianpunchline.com/biden-white-house-spoofs-the-kremlin/

5. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Will Putin Get What He Wants on Ukraine? For now, Biden is the leader who prevented a war, but that’s not to say that the summit will be followed by a rapid de-escalation: not until Moscow sees new steps being taken by Washington on Ukraine. First and foremost, that means progress on implementing the Minsk agreements.

6. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, NATO Expansion, Maidan Ukraine, and the Donbass War.

7. Washington Post: Kremlin sees expanded talks with U.S. on Ukraine crisis after Putin call with Biden.

8. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, What Good Could the Putin/Biden Conversation Really Do? While no big results came out of the Putin-Biden talks, it would be a mistake to consider the conversation futile and fruitless.

10. Meduza: Sterilizing KPRF. Behind the Kremlin’s effort to rein in Russia’s increasingly unruly Communist Party.

11. Moscow Times: Moscow Metro Opens 10 New Stations on the Big Circle Line.

12. Financial Times: Kremlin penetrates deeper into online world of Russians. Pressure grows on foreign social media platforms after state-run group’s takeover of Russia’s Facebook.

13. Vedomosti: Is it really possible to disconnect Russia from SWIFT? Talking about it encourages the search for alternatives – zen.yandex.ru/media/vedomosti/realno-li-otkliuchit-rossiiu-ot-swift-61b08e7a781cc81fb6167abb?&utm_campaign=dbr&

14. New York Times: U.S. Threat to Squeeze Russia’s Economy Is a Tactic With a Mixed Record. Sanctions, like aiming to cut oil exports, could also hurt European allies. “It’s a limited toolbox,” one expert said.

15. Intellinews: Joshua Tulgan, U.S. expats homeless in Russia. The US has closed its consulates in Russia, making life hell for US expats living in Russia.

16. ClubOrlov: Dmitry Orlov, Russia’s Greatest Weapon is not a Weapon – cluborlov.wordpress.com/2021/12/01/russias-greatest-weapon-is-not-a-weapon/

17. Strategic Culture Foundation: Patrick Armstrong, Americans Need a Conspiracy Theory They Can All Agree on. A deeply divided country: there is no common conversation in the United States today – one person’s conspiracy theory is another’s truth. – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/08/americans-need-conspiracy-theory-they-can-all-agree-on/

18. Russian International Affairs Council: Aleksei Zakharov, Russia-India Summit: Is the Strategic Partnership Still Afloat? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-india-summit-is-the-strategic-partnership-still-afloat/

19. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Knights Close the Ranks: New Sanctions Against Belarus. The Belarusian leader faces two basic scenarios. The first is to “swallow” Western sanctions, to keep a low profile and, at least temporarily, not to carry out similar demarches. The second way would entail a new round of escalation, playing on other topics that are painful for the West. But this scenario could lead to a new escalation of sanctions. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/knights-close-the-ranks-new-sanctions/

20. Intellinews: FPRI BMB Ukraine: War talk weights on Ukraine’s people sentiment.

21. New York Times: Ukraine Commanders Say a Russian Invasion Would Overwhelm Them. If Russia opts for an invasion, Ukraine’s generals say, they would have no hope of repelling it without a major infusion of military help from the West.



22. Antiwar.com: David Stockman, Sleepy Joe Cradles the Dead Hand of the Soviet Presidium.



23. rt.com: Russians hate Gorbachev even more than Stalin, poll reveals – rt.com/russia/542570-gorbachov-low-ratings-poll/

24. rt.com: Paul Robinson, The plot to kill off the Soviet Union – rt.com/russia/542533-soviet-union-history-independence/

25. Inkstick: Yelena Biberman and Zachary Troyanovsky, HOW TO KILL A SUPERPOWER. Do you remember the Belavezha agreement?

26. Intellinews: Theo Normanton, DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Mountain-dwelling Old Believer reflects on the USSR that passed her by. Living a quiet life of devotion in the mountains, modernity has left Agafya Likova largely untroubled, and governments – Soviet and contemporary – have had little imprint on her life, with a few crucial exceptions.

