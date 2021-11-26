RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#231 :: Friday, 26 November 2021
1. Moscow Times: Russian Markets Tumble on Discovery of ‘Worst Ever’ Coronavirus Strain.
2. TASS: Russian diplomat insists only negotiations, not force, can solve Ukrainian conflict – tass.com/world/1366811
3. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?. The costs of a possible war between Russia and Ukraine far outweigh the benefits. The war is fraught with significant risks to the economy, political stability and Russian foreign policy. It fails to solve key security problems, while it creates many new ones – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/war-between-russia-and-ukraine-a-basic-scenario/
4. Reuters: Analysis: Putin’s Ukraine gambit seen as part of play for new Biden summit.
5. RFE/RL: What’s Behind The Russia-Ukraine War Fears — And What Might Actually Happen?
6. rt.com: Ukraine says it’s ready to defend itself against Russia – rt.com/russia/541451-kuleba-ukraine-war-readiness/
7. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Does Ukraine Have a Fighting Chance against Russia? It is no less the case today than it was in 2014 that Kiev is overwhelmingly likely to lose a full-fledged war with Russia.
8. New York Times: How Far Would Biden Go to Defend Ukraine Against Russia? U.S. officials are vague about when and how they might punish new Russian aggression. President Vladimir V. Putin may doubt their resolve.
10. Daily Beast: Julia Davis, The Russian Public Is Being Primed for Another of Putin’s Wars. The Kremlin’s propaganda campaign at home is getting people ready for a ‘reluctant’ move into Ukraine.
11. Reuters: Putin fires Russian prison chief after torture scandal.
12. Awful Avalanche: Breaking News: Putin Fires Prison-Torture Chief – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/11/26/breaking-news-putin-fires-prison-torture-chief/
13. rt.com: Western study with sample size of 3.7 million people suggests Sputnik V best Covid-19 vaccine for preventing deaths – rt.com/russia/541351-sputnik-mortality-hungary-study/
14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov and Denis Volkov, The Coming Deluge: Russia’s Looming Lost Decade of Unpaid Bills and Economic Stagnation. Russia faces a litany of long-term economic challenges that will hobble its growth potential but likely won’t be severe enough to force far-reaching political change. (Excerpt)
15. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 25 NOVEMBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/11/25/russian-federation-sitrep-25-november-2021/
16. Russian International Affairs Council: Elena Zinovieva and Elena Zinovieva, Russia and the United States Mapping Out Cooperation in Information Security – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-and-the-united-states-mapping-out-cooperation-in-information-security/
17. AP: Putin hosts leaders of rivals Armenia, Azerbaijan, for talks.
18. rt.com: Ukrainian President warns of imminent coup attempt in Kiev – rt.com/russia/541413-ukrainian-president-warns-imminent-coup/
19. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, Witch hunts in Ukraine.
20. Awful Avalanche: Breaking News: Ukrainian Drones Attack Donetsk Town – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/11/25/breaking-news-ukrainian-drones-attack-donetsk-town/
21. rt.com: Caitlin Johnstone, Nuclear war is getting increasingly likely – rt.com/op-ed/541300-nuclear-war-getting-increasingly/
22. ClubOrlov: Dmitri Orlov, Who Wants Some Ukraine? – cluborlov.wordpress.com/2021/11/24/who-wants-some-ukraine/
23. Newsweek: Daniel DePetris, Don’t Give Ukraine a U.S. Security Guarantee.
24. RealClearInvestigations: Aaron Mate, Five Trump-Russia ‘Collusion’ Corrections We Need From the Media Now — Just for Starters.
25. The Atlantic: David Frum, It Wasn’t a Hoax. People with scant illusions about Trump are volunteering to help him execute one of his Big Lies.
26. London Review of Books: Sheila Fitzpatrick, Get your story straight. (Re Soviet Union)
