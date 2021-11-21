RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#227 :: Sunday, 21 November 2021
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russian Foreign Policy: Shifting Gears. Not long ago, a popular Russian joke went: “Those who do not want to listen to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have to deal with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.” Now it is official.
2. rt.com: Putin-Biden meeting planned ‘before year’s end’ – rt.com/russia/540897-putin-biden-meeting-preparations/
3. rt.com: Natylie Baldwin, Why have Russians rejected the West’s ‘values?’ – rt.com/russia/540882-collapse-ussr-west-liberal-values/
5. Moscow Times: Kremlin Slams U.S. ‘Hysteria’ Over Ukraine Conflict
6. TASS: Attempts to solve Ukrainian crisis by force will trigger serious consequences – Kremlin – tass.com/world/1364263
7. TASS: Russia’s Security Council warns about threats of armed conflicts at border – tass.com/politics/1364315
8. rt.com: Scott Ritter, How the US and NATO became color blind to Russia’s ‘red lines’ – rt.com/op-ed/540798-nato-russia-red-lines/
9. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Arc of encirclement appearing around Russia. President Putin says West no longer heeding ‘our warnings about red lines’ ahead of expected US-Russia summit later this year.
10. Wall Street Journal: Eugene Rumer And Andrew S. Weiss, For Putin, the Great Prize Has Always Been Ukraine. The Russian president takes pride in having restored his country’s power and prominence after the Cold War, but he won’t consider his legacy complete until Kyiv again becomes Moscow’s satellite.
11. Politico.com: Samuel Charap, The U.S. Approach to Ukraine’s Border War Isn’t Working. Here’s What Biden Should Do Instead.. An unsavory compromise may be everyone’s best hope. – politico.com/news/magazine/2021/11/19/ukraine-russia-putin-border-522989
12. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Russia-NATO war over Ukraine is becoming increasingly unavoidable – rt.com/russia/540853-red-lines-nato-war/
13. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The U.S. is warning Russia on Ukraine. So far, the message isn’t getting through.
14. Financial Times: ‘We are one people’: Russia bemoans Ukraine’s ‘separate path’. Conflict with Kyiv stirs emotions of Russians who have close cultural and family ties to the country.
15. Foreign Affairs: Melinda Haring, Ukraine in the Crosshairs. Why Is Russia Surging Troops to the Border Again?
16. Strategic Culture Foundation editorial: Theater of Absurd… Pentagon Demands Russia Explain Troops on Russian Soil. There is something of the theater of absurd in American and European posturing. But it’s far from funny. It’s menacingly deranged. – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/11/19/theater-absurd-pentagon-demands-russia-explain-troops-russian-soil/
17. New York Times: On Putin’s Strategic Chessboard, a Series of Destabilizing Moves. In the stretch of Europe from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, where Moscow and the West have competed for influence for decades, the threat of a new military conflict is growing.
18. The American Conservative: Ted Galen Carpenter, Belarus Crisis Grows Worse. It is a dangerous folly for the United States to extend security guarantees to small nations that quarrel with their neighbors.
19. Moscow Times: Poland Says Belarus Has Changed Tactics on Migrant Crisis
20. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, CNN’s Modified Limited Steele Climbdown. We are right even when we are wrong, says the network about its part in the collusion hoax.
21. The Hill: Paul Roderick Gregory, What to make of the intelligence failure over the Steele Dossier?
