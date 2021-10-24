RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#208 :: Sunday, 24 October 2021
1. Foreign Affairs: Michael Kofman and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, The Myth of Russian Decline. Why Moscow Will Be a Persistent Power
2. TASS: Putin didn’t talk about confrontation with West on basis of values in Valdai – Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1353445
3. Kremlin.ru: Valdai Discussion Club meeting. (transcript continued) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66975
4. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Reading Putin at Valdai
5. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, The world according to Vladimir Putin. Russian president, in Sochi, lays down the law in favor of conservatism – says the woke West is in decline.
6. CNN: How the West made the most dangerous version of Putin
7. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Why an award from Russia could complicate my life. More devious minds might see the choice of a Briton and a journalist as a ploy to banish the negative publicity surrounding the enforced departure from Russia of the BBC’s Sarah Rainsford.
8. RFE/RL: ‘Sword Of Damocles’: With First Legal Charges, Russia’s ‘Foreign Agent’ Law Bares Its Teeth
9. Critical Quarterly: Putin ~ Culture: Introduction
10. The Nation: Finley Muratova, A Video Leak Reveals the Use of Rape as Torture in Russian Prisons. Footage of sexual assaults against incarcerated individuals in Russia shows the glaring need to combat such violence around the world.
11. Awful Avalanche: Breaking News: Russian Prison Sex-Abuse Scandal – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/10/24/breaking-news-russian-prison-sex-abuse-scandal/
12. RFE/RL: ‘I Was Always Afraid Of Getting Caught’: Former Inmate Who Leaked Russian Prison-Torture Videos Speaks Out.
13. New York Times: Long Arm of Russian Law Reaches Obscure Siberian Church. The arrest of the leader of a small religious group reveals that Russian repression reaches even to the depths of the Siberian forest.
14. Moscow Times: Evgeny Dobrenko’s ‘Late Stalinism: The Aesthetics of Politics’ Recasts 20th Century History. This ground-breaking book was translated by Jesse M. Savage.
15. rt.com: Paul Robinson, NATO’s new secret plan for nuclear war & space battles with Russia risks spiraling Europe into a new arms race between East & West – rt.com/russia/538316-nato-plan-nuclear-war/
16. TASS: Moscow’s rejection of relations with NATO is not big deal – Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1353453
17. Kyiv Post: Ukraine receives new batch of defense aid shipment
18. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Leonid Radzikhovsk, Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv unrealistic: No common ground for them.
19. TASS: Ukrainian government deserves international isolation — Russian analyst – tass.com/politics/1353169
20. rt.com: Paul Robinson, The US has tricked Ukraine into believing NATO would ride to rescue in case of war with Russia. How long can it keep up the act? – rt.com/russia/538174-nato-membershi-for-ukraine-dream/
21. Nikkei Asia (Japan): Raffaello Pantucci, What are China and Russia up to in Afghanistan? A coordinated pattern of engagement is starting to emerge.
