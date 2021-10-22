RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#207 :: Friday, 22 October 2021
1. rt.com: After decades of political strife & upheaval, Russia has developed ‘herd immunity’ to ‘extremism’ & ‘damaging’ revolutions – Putin – rt.com/russia/538171-russia-has-herd-immunit/
2. TASS: Putin speaks on foreign agents, his achievements, Taliban at Valdai Club session – tass.com/politics/1352767
3. rt.com: End of capitalism, transgender kids, NATO, reverse racism, WWII, censorship and more: What Putin spoke about at Valdai – rt.com/russia/538131-putin-capitalism-racism-censorship/
4. rt.com: Biden was right? Putin praises US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as Russia ponders removing Taliban from terrorist list – rt.com/russia/538189-putin-us-troops-afghanistan/
5. Kremlin.ru: Valdai Discussion Club meeting – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66975
6. Meduza: Putin is wrong. Russia’s president says there are no felony penalties for ‘foreign agent’ noncompliance, but that’s simply untrue.
7. Moscow Times: Russia Hikes Rates as Economists Warn of Triple Threat to Economy. The Russian economy faces a surge in coronavirus cases, partial lockdowns and spiralling inflation.
8. Bloomberg: Russia Wants to Protect the Planet and Gazprom at Climate Summit.
9. New York Times: How Russia Is Cashing In on Climate Change. Global warming may pose grave dangers around the world, but as one tiny Russian town on the Arctic Ocean shows, it can also be a ticket to prosperity.
10. Carnegie Moscow Center: Marcel Salikhov, Can Russia Really Solve Europe’s Gas Woes on Its Own? How much additional gas is required to stabilize the European market, and are Russia and other key suppliers able to provide it?
11. Washington Post editorial: Do not forget these courageous fighters in Russia.
12. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, MORE ON THE DISINFORMATION INDUSTRY – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/10/21/more-on-the-disinformation-industry/
13. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden encircling while engaging Putin. US suggests new expanded arc of containment against Russian ‘aggression’ amid hints of another Biden-Putin meeting before year end.
14. rt.com: NATO unveils master plan to defeat Russia in nuclear war, as Moscow says ‘confrontational’ playbook shows it was right to cut ties – rt.com/russia/538197-nato-unveils-plan-nuclear-war/
15. The American Conservative: Ted Galen Carpenter, A Display Of Contempt. Biden sending Victoria Nuland to Moscow is a dangerous insult to the Russian Federation.
16. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, From Russia, with (Taliban) Love. An Afghan bombshell in Moscow today: ‘the country’s reconstruction must be paid for by its military occupiers of 20 years.’ – unz.com/pescobar/from-russia-with-taliban-love/
17. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Taliban is the winner at Moscow conference – indianpunchline.com/reflections-on-events-in-afghanistan-29/
18. The National Interest: Elizabeth Buchanan, On Thin Ice: Does the EU Know What It Wants in the Arctic? Much of the EU’s stated Arctic ambitions are largely at odds with the socioeconomic and development interests, geopolitical realities, and the grand plans of the Arctic-states themselves.
19. The Times (UK): Volodymyr Zelensky: Journalists accuse Ukrainian president of purge on critics.
20. The Economist: Winter is coming. Ukrainians are coping stoically with Russian aggression. But Vladimir Putin’s gas diplomacy terrifies them.
21. Russia Matters: 2 Decades of Russian ‘Whataboutism’: A Partial Rundown (excerpt)
22. Russia Beyond: This Englishman knows and shows you the REAL Russia! – rbth.com/travel/334330-luc-jones-uk-russia
23. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Xenia Charkaev, Many Russians won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19. A dog catcher explains why.
