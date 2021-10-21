RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#206 :: Thursday, 21 October 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#206 :: Thursday, 21 October 2021

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

1. Moscow Times: Moscow Goes on Partial Lockdown Starting Oct. 28

2. Intellinews: Russia orders non-working week from October 30 to curb surging coronavirus infections. Russia’s coronavirus infection rate topped 34,000 new cases a day and the death rate 1,000 per day – both record highs. In an effort to slow the rates the government has given the population a week off and encouraged them to stay home.

3. TASS: Izvestia: How Russia plans to support business amid new pandemic surge.

4. Moscow Times: Amid Coronavirus Surge and New Lockdowns, Some Russians Shrug. Conspiracy theories and fatalism are hampering a faltering vaccination push.

5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Government members. Vladimir Putin chaired a videoconference meeting with members of the Russian Federation Government, which began with the discussion of the epidemiological situation in the country. – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/66972

6. akarlin.substack.com: Anatoly Karlin, Moscow’s Pacification. Moscow’s Murder Rate Now Lower Than “Prestigious” London’s – akarlin.substack.com/p/moscows-pacification

7. Oilprice.com: Why Isn’t Russia Sending More Gas To Europe?

8. Bloomberg: Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

9. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, The roots of Europe’s gas crisis

10. Valdai Discussion Club: Glenn Diesen, Restraining the Excesses of Liberalism – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/restraining-the-excesses-of-liberalism/

11. rt.com: ‘Sick of these f**king jokers’: FBI raid over Trump election allegations ‘staggeringly dumb,’ Russian billionaire Deripaska blasts – rt.com/russia/537968-fbi-raid-over-trump-election/

13. Wall Street Journal: Taliban Face Pressure Over New Afghan Government at Russia Conference. ‘Changes are coming in the government,’ Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister said after talks with Russia, China and other nations.

14. Council on Foreign Relations: Oleg Shakirov, Why the United States Should Have Invited Russia to Join Counter-Ransomware Initiative. The Biden administration recently hosted a ransomware summit which excluded the Russian government. The United States should have done more to involve Russia in ransomware negotiations.

15. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, There is no Russia-China axis

16. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The ice between the U.S. and Russia may be thawing — for now.

17. Asia Times: Stephen Bryen, US Ukraine policy may wreck NATO. Austin demanded Russia return Crimea to Ukraine, a demand unlikely to be met now or in the future.



18. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Letting Ukraine join NATO would be a dangerous escalation with Russia. But it would also be a disaster for Kiev & the West itself.

19. The American Conservative: Dominick Sansone, Heightening Tensions In Ukraine. The U.S. must make it clear that there will be no support if Kyiv launches a large scale military offensive.

20. The Times (UK): David Aaronovitch, What if Havana syndrome is all in the mind? The US is determined to prove that its personnel abroad are under attack but a much simpler explanation is available.

21. Washington Post: Philip Bump, The case for ‘Havana Syndrome’ skepticism.

22. mate.substack.com: Aaron Mate, Indicted Clinton lawyer hired CrowdStrike, firm behind dubious Russian hacking claim. The indictment of Michael Sussmann raises new questions about Russiagate’s foundational Russian hacking allegation. That claim originates with CrowdStrike — a firm hired and overseen by Sussmann. (Excerpt)

23. rt.com: British propaganda campaign incited mass slaughter of communists in Indonesia in 1960s, declassified papers reveal.

