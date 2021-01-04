RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#2 :: Monday, 4 January 2021
1. Valdai Discussion Club: The New International Order. The return of international politics in a rather traditional form has inevitably been accompanied with a decrease in the importance and effectiveness of international institutions. The events of 2020 and the trends behind them have even compelled us to turn to the question of whether such institutions should exist as they are, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/new-international-order/
2. DPA (Germany): Russia faces double-edged sword with increasingly warmer Arctic.
3. Moscow Times: Foreign Policy Experts Map Russia’s Plans for 2021. We asked 10 experts to predict what Russia has in store for the world next year.
4. TASS: Law granting immunity to former presidents comes into force in Russia.
5. RFE/RL: Analysis: With Key Elections Looming, Russia’s Putin Tightens The Screws.
6. TASS: Kommersant: Is the Kremlin creating splinter parties?
7. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Putin’s New Year’s resolution: survive
8. Moscow Times: Vladislav Inozemtsev, The Kremlin Need Have No Fear of Mass Economic Protests. Many people are striving to do something to improve their financial situations, but few are willing to fight to change the system.
9. Paul Goble: Pandemic and Economic Crisis Changing Russians from Observers to Citizens But Leaving Them Divided, Levinson Says.
10. Forbes: James Rodgers, Opposition Leader Navalny Faces Dilemma As Big Political Year Dawns For Russia.
11. rt.com: Russian stock market at all-time high as ruble shows stable growth – rt.com/russia/511488-nord-stream-pipeline-support/
12. Intellinews: China remains Russia’s biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
13. TASS: Russia hopes for oil market recovery in 2021 due to vaccination – deputy PM.
14. rt.com: Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline WILL go ahead with EU support, regardless of American lobbying and sanctions, says Russian Deputy PM.
15. stalkerzone.org: Ivan Danilov, THE WORLD AFTER COVID-19: WHY RUSSIA WILL BE ENVIED – stalkerzone.org/the-world-after-covid-19-why-russia-will-be-envied/
16. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Aristotle and Alexander: Two Perspectives on Globalization – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/aristotle-and-alexander-two-perspectives-on-globalization/
17. Carnegie Moscow Center: Kadri Liik, Why the Baltics Behave As They Do Toward Russia. Frustrated maximalism may present a window for rapprochement. The Baltic states will be more likely to look at Russia as it is, not as they want it to be. One day Russia might also look at the Baltic states as just neighbors: not as an amputated part of the Soviet Union, or Washington’s hostile lapdog.
18. Jewish Telegraph Agency: In Ukraine, hundreds march with torches in annual tribute to Nazi collaborator
19. rt.com: Crimean senator tells Zelensky – return Ukraine to Moscow Time to recall days before it became ‘Europe’s most backward country’ – rt.com/russia/511327-ukraine-prosperity-moscow-time/
20. Los Angeles Times: Alexander Cockburn, A Democratic Russia Goes Up in Smoke: Yeltsin the dictator snuffs out Parliament with U.S. approval; why is the West cheering?
21. raymcgovern.com: Ray McGovern, NYT Still Stoking Alarm At “Russian Hacking”
