RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#199 :: Monday, 11 October 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#199 :: Monday, 11 October 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Russia’s official Covid-19 death toll tops 900 for fifth-consecutive day as country sees record numbers of deaths & infections – rt.com/russia/537147-record-numbers-deaths-covid/
2. TASS: Kremlin rejects ‘unrealistic’ prospect of imposing penalties in Russia for refusing jab – tass.com/world/1347967
3. Moscow Times: Russia Marks Record 12-Month Population Decline
4. Intellinews: Vodka drinking on the decline in Russia. The stereotype of Russians drinking vodka may no longer hold true as demographic shifts and healthy lifestyle campaigns turn vodka into a luxury product. Alcohol companies need to diversify to stay on top of a shifting market.
5. The Nation: Katrina vanden Heuvel, A Courageous Voice for Press Freedom and Independence in Russia. As the Nobel Prize committee recognized with today’s award to Dmitrii Muratov, independent journalism and media freedom in Russia confront growing threats.
6. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Why Not Navalny? Nobel Committee Honors Journalists Over Politicians. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to someone who personifies freedom of speech: something that is crucial to prevent Navalny from remaining in an information vacuum, and therefore without public protection.
7. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, A Nobel Prize for a Russian Compromise. There’s a reason the Kremlin congratulated Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov for his award.
8. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: How the EU’s gas crisis affects Russia.
9. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, FULL OF GAS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/10/08/full-of-gas/#more-6657
10. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect’ who is really ‘weaponising gas’. Russia has been accused of squeezing gas supplies to Europe to force through the fast approval of its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but market forces are at play too, and the picture is a lot more complicated than just the weaponsing of gas for political goals.
11. www.strategic-culture.org: Editorial. Russophobia Absurdity…As Russian Gas Rescues Europe’s Energy Crisis – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/10/08/russophobia-absurdity-as-russian-gas-rescues-europe-energy-crisis/
12. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Russia’s latest prison torture scandal, like Guantanamo, shows the worst human rights violations happen out of sight, out of mind – rt.com/russia/537040-russia-prison-torture-scandal/
13. TASS: Kommersant: Surging oil and gas prices attract foreign investors to Russian market.
14. rt.com: Energy-rich Russia emerging as favorite investment destination – rt.com/business/537145-russia-leads-emerging-energy-crisis/
15. RFE/RL: WADA Revokes Approval Of Russian Anti-Doping Laboratory.
16. TASS: Putin orders Sports Ministry to settle reinstatement issues with WADA and World Athletics – tass.com/sport/1347375
17. Responsible Statecraft: Omer Taspinar, Turkey’s Kurdish obsession explains Putin’s gains and US strains. The sale of a Russian missile defense system encapsulates how the tide has turned.
18. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, As Turkey turns away from Biden & towards Putin, the US-led NATO military bloc is on the rocks due to American ambitions in Syria – rt.com/russia/537042-russia-turkey-partnership-syrian-conflict/
19. Moscow Times: “The Human Factor” Shines New Light on Recent History. Author Archie Brown’s book expands our understanding of one of history’s key periods.
20. Forbes: Estonia Is About To Aim Missiles At A Key Russian Weakness
21. TASS: Moscow makes meeting with Zelensky clear in advance of Nuland’s visit – tass.com/politics/1348049
22. Interfax: Talks with Kyiv pointless, necessary to wait for reasonable Ukrainian leaders ready for equal ties with Russia – Medvedev.
23. Kyiv Post: Arrest warrant issued for Kremlin-friendly MP Medvedchuk, bail set at $38 million
24. Wall Street Journal: Holman W. Jenkins, Jr., If Trump Wins in 2024, Then Who Threatens Democracy? Democrats need to stop lying to themselves and acknowledge they are part of the problem too.
25. AP: Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both.
26. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Rusology as Propaganda, Russia as Decaying America’s Political Football.
You must log in to post a comment.