RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#188 :: Thursday, 23 September 2021

1. TASS: Kommersant: NATO searching for new primary threat.
2. Spiked: Mary Dejevsky, Is this the first glimpse of a post-Putin future? The Russian elections were not the meaningless sham the West has made them out to be. – spiked-online.com/2021/09/21/is-this-the-first-glimpse-of-a-post-putin-future/
3. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrey Pertsev, Why the Kremlin Isn’t Celebrating the Duma Election Results. The State Duma elections were a triumph for Sergei Kiriyenko’s electoral machine, though even it could not produce the figures that President Putin’s campaign should have warranted.
4. RFE/RL: Seeing Red: Russia’s Communist Party Makes Gains In New Duma, But Does It Matter?
5. Meduza: Just a crosscheck, not a recount . Public monitors in Moscow vow to revisit the city’s controversial online ballots.
6. Moscow Times: Online Vote Recount Shows No Sign of Election Fraud, Russian Officials Find.
7. Moscow Times: Biggest Names Among Russia’s Election Winners. A first female mayor, a TV host and Chechnya’s strongman.
8. Paul Goble: Next Generation of Russians Will Be More Anti-Western than Current One, Chesnokov Says.
9. Bloomberg: Leonid Bersidsky, In Russia’s So-Called Election, Tech Was a Big Loser. Vladimir Putin’s victory shows the internet’s promise of elections free of censorship and vote count shenanigans to be a Potemkin village.
11. RFE/RL: Russia Announces Plan To Halve Abortion Rates To Spur Population Growth.
12. rt.com: Don’t hand out cash to pensioners like communists, Russian bank chief says, insisting under capitalism elderly should pay own way – rt.com/russia/535621-elderly-people-pension-income/
13. Forbes: Frank Holmes, Why We’re Bullish On Russia And Eastern Europe Right Now.
14. Bloomberg: Why Gas Giant Russia Is No Quick Fix for Europe’s Energy Crunch.
15. Wall Street Journal: Europe Is Pumping Less Gas as Demand Rebounds, Leaving a Gap Russia Is Filling. Natural-gas supply shortfalls have led to record prices for the fuel and for electricity, stoking fears of a shortage.
16. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, At Forum, Russia, Kazakhstan, Present Asian Tilt.
17. The National Interest: Sven Peterson, Is Moscow’s Thirst for Great Power Status a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy? Whether it objectively deserves to stand among these other states or not, Russia certainly recognizes the drastically increased level of influence it gains by being able to assert the image of a great power.
18. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Military Tensions in the Black Sea Have Become Routine. This latest round of Russian exercises comes on the heels of mounting military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
19. Washington Times: Edward Lozansku, Ukraine on my mind.
20. rt.com: New Litvinenko & Skripal allegations against Moscow timed to distract from West’s defeat in Afghanistan, Russia’s top spy claims – rt.com/russia/535618-litvinenko-allegations-afghanistan-defeat/
21. Financial Times: Russian disinformation campaigns change tack to get around western defences. Online sites test new methods as social media platforms try to scrub their platforms of propaganda.
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer BRITISH CONVERT SKRIPAL-STURGESS INQUEST INTO NOVICHOK SHOW & THROW TRIAL – johnhelmer.net/british-convert-skripal-sturgess-inquest-into-novichok-show-throw-trial/print/
23. taibbi.substack.com: Matt Taibbi, Russiagate, More Like Watergate. The indictment of Michael Sussmann sheds new light on the outrageous pre-election activities of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, which have a familiar ring – taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-more-like-watergate
