RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#185 :: Monday, 20 September 2021

1. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Russian elections: Pro-Putin party loses support but keeps ‘supermajority,’ Communists get big boost but allege count was rigged – rt.com/russia/535329-election-results-communists-putin-party/
2. TASS: Russia’s Civic Chamber exposes over 14,000 hoaxes during three-day voting stretch – tass.com/politics/1340061
3. Moscow Times: Putin’s Party Says Secures Parliament Supermajority
4. Intellinews: Duma election update: United Russian retains constitutional majority as e-voting used to “edit” results.
5. RFE/RL: A Win For United Russia? A Loss For Navalny’s Smart Voting? Five Takeaways From Russia’s Elections.
6. Intellinews: Russia’s Communists party make big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail.
7. Wall Street Journal: Putin’s United Russia Head for Victory in Parliamentary Election. Result would allow Putin’s party to amend Russia’s constitution, but opponents say the vote was neither free nor fair.
8. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Comrades in arms? West is cheering on Russia’s Communists, but heirs of Bolsheviks even more skeptical of US, EU & NATO than Putin – rt.com/russia/535302-election-west-cheer-communists/
9. Moscow Times: Russian Opposition Calls Foul After Ruling Party Landslide in Parliamentary Elections. Controversial online voting cut the early leads of candidates supported by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
10. Opednews.com: Natalie Baldwin, How Do Russians View Democracy in Russia? – opednews.com/articles/How-Do-Russians-View-Democ-by-Natylie-Baldwin-Democracy_Putin_Russia_Russia-Bashing-210919-204.html
11. johnmenadue.com: Tony Kevin, Russian Duma elections mark a watershed moment in Russia-West relations.
12. Bloomberg: Russia’s Markets Are Booming Despite Putin’s Political Crackdown.
13. rt.com: European energy crisis could get ugly with winter coming and EU delaying Russian gas supplies – rt.com/business/535291-gas-europe-winter-shortage-nord-stream-2/
14. The Nation: Jennifer Wilson, The Other Cold War. Russia’s battle against the climate
15. Riddle: Vladimir Gel’man, Authoritarian Russia: The trajectory of political evolution – ridl.io/en/authoritarian-russia-the-trajectory-of-political-evolution/
16. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, International Relations Amid the Pandemic – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/international-relations-amid-the-pandemic/
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Mary Dejevsky, Are There Ways to Stabilise UK-Russia Relations? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/are-there-ways-to-stabilise-uk-russia-relations/
18. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Safanchuk, Central Asia: What Is the Choice? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/central-asia-what-is-the-choice/
19. Wall Street Journal: editorial, Durham Cracks the Russia Case. The special counsel’s indictment tells the real story of 2016 collusion.
20. greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, The Indictment of Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer is an Indictment of the Russiagate Wing of U.S. Media. The DOJ’s new charging document, approved by Biden’s Attorney General, sheds bright light onto the Russiagate fraud and how journalistic corruption was key.
