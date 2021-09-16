RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#183 :: Thursday, 16 September 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#183 :: Thursday, 16 September 2021

1. Kremlin.ru: Address to citizens of Russia. The President addressed the citizens of Russia ahead of the State Duma election – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66699

2. AFP: Putin says dozens in Kremlin inner circle have Covid.

3. Paul Goble: Kremlin Says a New Lockdown Not Being Discussed.

4. Moscow Times: WHO Suspends Sputnik V Approval Process Over Manufacturing Breaches . Russia’s bid to have its coronavirus vaccine approved by either the WHO or EMA has run into multiple problems.

5. TASS: Russia warns US with demarche due to meddling into upcoming elections – tass.com/politics/1338599

6. Reuters: Stability trumps growth for government as Russians prepare to vote -economists.

7. AP: Russia votes in parliament election without main opposition.

8. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Back to the USSR? Team Navalny wants Russians to vote for the once-hated Communists instead of liberal pro-Western candidates. – rt.com/russia/534988-navalny-team-communists-preferred-candidates/

9. Reuters: Communist who took on Putin says his family was used to ban him from election.

10. New York Times: Could Navalny’s ‘Smart Voting’ Strategy Shake Up Russia’s Election? Five of the opposition leader’s exiled allies are engineering an election campaign that they hope will put dozens of Kremlin opponents into Parliament.



11. Meduza: Labor union leader and former ally denounces Navalny’s top associates on eve of Russian elections.

https://meduza.io/en/news/2021/09/16/labor-union-leader-and-former-ally-denounces-navalny-s-top-associates-on-eve-of-russian-elections

12. Meduza: Tatiana Stanovaya, The quiet battle to shape the future of Kremlin control over party politics.

https://carnegie.ru/commentary/85343

13. Financial Times: Russian elections: persecution, cash handouts and the Putin system. With support for United Russia at record lows, the government has launched a dramatic crackdown on dissent.

https://www.ft.com/content/629da89d-176c-4add-a8b5-ccfd1e9f8053

14. Financial Times editorial: Facade falls away from Vladimir Putin’s fake democracy. Heavy-handed election tactics expose the emptiness of Russia’s regime.

https://www.ft.com/content/ffa36a5f-aaae-4cda-a884-d8871c66ed6b

15. Meduza: Medvedev the Forgotten . BBC Russia profiles the former president’s political life since becoming a former prime minister.

16. www.rt.com: Western media claimed Sochi would be post-Olympic ghost town. Now, Russian city’s mayor reveals population has doubled in a decade.

17. Intellinews: US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

18. The National Interest: Jenna Biter, Russia and China: Are U.S. Enemies Aligning? Sino-Russian ties are noticeably strengthening and will continue to strengthen so long as shared interests outweigh sticking points.

19. per Concordiam (George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies): Pal Dunay, RUSSIA IN THE ARCTIC.

20. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The Dangerous Exaggeration of the Threat.

21. Meduza: ‘The information war for truth’. Ukraine’s National Security Council is blocking popular (pro-Russian) news outlets. What does this mean for freedom of speech?

22. Politico: The U.S. Army’s Iron Dome could be headed to Ukraine. A House bill wants more money for Kyiv’s defense, and a missile-defense system might be in the mix.

23. Russia in Global Affairs: Timofei Bordachev, THE BEAR’S NEW STRATEGY.

24. Russia in Global Affairs: Ivan Safranchuk and Vera Zhornist, THE TALIBAN ENIGMA AND THE POLYCENTRIC WORLD!”

