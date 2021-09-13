RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#180 :: Monday, 13 September 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#180 :: Monday, 13 September 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, POLL: RUSSIANS WANT RETURN OF SOVIET RULE – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/09/13/poll-russians-want-return-of-soviet-rule/
2. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Do Russians hunger for Western-style government? Polling suggests most would favour return of Soviet system over liberal democracy – rt.com/russia/534627-survey-levada-rule-type/
3. TASS: Kommersant: Analysts forecast outcome of Russia’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
4. Moscow Times: Russia’s Opposition Candidates Are Fighting Among Themselves. Again.. Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Smart Voting system has added a new dimension to an old problem.
5. rt.com: Your guide to Russian political parties ahead of the 2021 Parliamentary Election: The Communist Party – rt.com/russia/534699-election-political-parties-communists/
6. The Bell: Who are the ‘New People’ in Russian politics? – thebell.io/en/who-are-the-new-people-in-russian-politics/
7. Moscow Times: From Jail, Navalny Urges Russians to Vote Out Pro-Kremlin Candidates
8. Paul Goble: Good News and Bad about Upcoming Elections, Golos Leader Says
9. RFE/RL: Elections In A Vacuum: Russians Prepare For Duma Vote With Dearth Of Independent Information.
10. Institute of Modern Russia: What to expect from a single voting day: expert forecast
12. Bloomberg: A Park-Building Revolution Is Transforming a Russian City. A public space initiative in the Tatarstan city of Kazan is using a participatory design approach to create hundreds of new projects.
13. rt.com: Russian economy surpasses earlier estimates to reach 10.5% growth in second quarter of 2021 – Rosstat – rt.com/business/534621-russia-gdp-growth-second-quarter/
14. Financial Times: Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the tycoon riding Russia’s market boom. Sistema boss pursues IPO spree after emerging from bruising battle with state oil group Rosneft.
15. Bloomberg: Russia Is the Canary in the OPEC+ Oil Mine. If the country is struggling to boost its oil production, we ought to be worried.
16. Wall Street Journal: Construction of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Is Complete, Russian Gas Company Says. Biden administration has maintained public opposition to pipeline but also removed obstacles to its completion.
17. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, The Biden Administration Wants to Ignore Its Most Obvious Problem: Russia. Moscow is engaged in a game of “natural gas chicken” because it hopes that concerns about low reserves in Europe will create pressure to get Nord Stream II certified and open for business. Washington cannot afford to overlook this ploy.
18. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Russia, Afghanistan, and the East-West Cold War
19. Bloomberg: Russia Mounts Wargames on NATO Border as Belarus Seeks Weapons
20. The Global Times: Andrey Kortunov, How the US miscalculated the War on Terror – globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1233928.shtml
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev bombards Donbass using game plan of NATO’s war against Yugoslavia.
22. Carnegie Moscow Center: Konstantin Skorkin, Tough Talk Abroad Proves a Hit at Home for Ukraine’s Zelensky. It’s unlikely that Zelensky seriously believed that his sharp rhetoric with Merkel and Biden would lead to the West accepting Ukraine into NATO or canceling Nord Stream 2. But his behavior strikes a chord with the public at home.
23. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Pot, kettle, president? Ukraine’s Zelensky talks of Russian ‘authoritarianism,’ while tearing apart his own country’s democracy – rt.com/russia/534451-poroshenko-zelensky-excibits-authoritarian-tendencies/
24. American Committee for U.S.-Russia Accord: Foreword to ‘His Way: Remembering Stephen Cohen’ by Katrina vanden Heuvel and Gennady Bordiugov.
25. Dances With Bears: John Helme and Liane Theuerkauf, GERMAN DOCTOR TREATING ALEXEI NAVALNY MAKES NEW DISCLOSURES – johnhelmer.net/german-doctor-treating-alexei-navalny-makes-new-disclosures/print/
You must log in to post a comment.