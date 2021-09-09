RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#178 :: Thursday, 9 September 2021
1. Moscow Times: Most Russians Say Their Country is Isolated – Poll.
2. rt.com: After seven years of sanctions & tense relationship with West, 57% of Russians say they feel isolated on the world stage – survey – rt.com/russia/534355-half-russians-feel-isolated-internationally/
3. Nicola Avery: Our occasional blog about climate science in/around Russia
4. Valdai Discussion Club: Not Wavering Anymore. Relations Between Russia and the United States Reach a Plateau. We can say that Russian-American relations have reached a plateau and will not be subject to sharp fluctuations within the next year, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Andrey Sushentsov. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/not-wavering-anymore-relations-between-russia-and-/
5. The Times (UK): More storms, floods and fires as Russia’s average temperature rises 3.2C.
6. TASS: Flow of fake news on Russian elections to surge within days — experts – tass.com/politics/1335411
7. Voice of America: Russia Heading for ‘Least Free Elections’ in 20 Years, Say Opposition Leaders.
8. Meduza: Spoiled elections. The BBC dissects the dirty tactics used to demoralize voters on both wings of Russia’s ‘systemic’ opposition.
9. RFE/RL: Likely United Russia Voter Wants ‘Strong, Solid, Powerful’ State
10. RFE/RL: Russia’s E-Voting Getting Off The Ground, Literally
11. Moscow Times: Russian Diaspora Aims to Inform and Influence Ahead of Duma Vote. The Vote Abroad initiative is a decentralized, grassroots movement organized online across more than 40 countries.
12. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, The Victims of Putin’s Crackdown on the Press. Since April, ten media outlets and twenty journalists have been targeted by the state.
13. rt.com: Massive US stimulus spending to blame for global wave of inflation, Putin aide says, as Washington warns it could default on debts – rt.com/russia/534329-oreshkin-us-contributed-rising-prices/
14. Moscow Times: Russia’s Inflation Hits New 5-Year High Ahead of Parliamentary Polls.
15. Intellinews: Ben Aris, E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun. Russia’s online retail business is growing five times faster than the real economy and several market leaders have emerged that are now slugging it out for market share. But despite rapid progress the business remains right at the beginning of its development.
16. Bloomberg: Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month.
17. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Like Afghanistan, Russia’s almost-finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline shows that the US can no longer bend the world to its will. – rt.com/russia/534351-nordstream2-end-us-world-control/
18. Bloomberg: Russian Oil Shipments to the U.S. Set to Surge in in Ida’s Wake
19. Medium.com: Weimin Chen, Nord Stream 2: The Value of German-Russian Cooperation. The two countries have transformed their relationship from deadly adversaries to energy partners.
20. Al Jazeera: Ruairi Casey, German election: What’s next for the Russia-Germany relationship? As Angela Merkel prepares for her retirement, her successor will take over at a time when Russian-German relations are at their lowest ebb in years.
21. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia in no hurry to assess Afghanistan’s new government.
22. World Politics Review: Jeffrey Mankoff, The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is a test for Russia’s plans in Central Asia.
23. Eurasianet.org: Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements. Baku has been increasingly airing public criticisms of Moscow over the post-war order, which have been exacerbated by the lack of a formal mandate for the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh.
24. Financial Times: Russia and Belarus seek closer embrace with political deal and military drills. Neighbours on alert over vast Zapad defence exercises to be held by Moscow and Minsk.
25. War on the Rocks: Michael Kofman, ZAPAD-2021: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM RUSSIA’S STRATEGIC MILITARY EXERCISE – warontherocks.com/2021/09/zapad-2021-what-to-expect-from-russias-strategic-military-exercise/
