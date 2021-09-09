Nicola Avery: Re: “Our occasional blog about climate science in/around Russia” [“More Than Bears: News From Climate Scientists Around Russia”]

Subject: Our occasional blog about climate science in/around Russia

Date: Wed, 08 Sep 2021

From: Nicola Avery <nicolaavery@protonmail.com>

We started a climate science blog a year or so ago, profiling scientists, mostly in Russia. We are developing the blog on a voluntary basis so only posting occasionally which is managed by Alina Bychkova at Nottingham Trent University, cc’d.

We have just released an interview with Dr Tanya Minayeva about her research and climate policy work on peatlands and wetlands.

I wonder if you would consider adding our blog to your Russia list. The blog is at russiaclimate.science.blog and Tanya’s interview is at: russiaclimate.science.blog/2021/09/07/silent-soldiers-of-the-environmental-protection-the-issues-and-challenges-of-the-russian-peatlands/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...