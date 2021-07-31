RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#152 :: Friday, 30 July 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#152 :: Friday, 30 July 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Bloomberg: Russia’s Global Vaccine Ambitions Stumble During Supply Shortage
2. TASS: Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center – tass.com/society/1321049
3. The Spectator (UK): Matthew Luxmore, Ella Pamfilova and the dismantling of Russia’s democracy
4. rt.com: Russia is becoming ‘fascist’ state due to political ‘repression’ & ‘cannibalistic’ reforms, veteran Communist leader tells Putin – rt.com/russia/530583-fascist-state-zyuganov-putin/
5. Paul Goble: Nostalgia for Soviet Times Doesn’t Extend Beyond Elites to Most Russians, Especially Those under 35, Makarkin Says.
6. Intellinews: Russia’s GDP catches up with pre-COVID level
7. Intellinews: Yukos shareholders claim $5bn appeal award from Russia
8. rt.com: Russia rejects Dutch court ruling to hand $5 BILLION of taxpayers’ cash to ex-oligarchs over collapse of Yukos oil & gas empire – rt.com/russia/530589-court-yukos-cash-oligarchs/
9. RFE/RL: In Blacklisting A U.S. College, Russia Shutters A Program That Bridged An International Divide.
10. TASS: Sports world tired of politicized pressure on Russian athletes, foreign intelligence chief – tass.com/sport/1321171
11. rt.com: ‘You need to learn how to lose’: ROC throw scathing shade at ‘sore losers’ & ‘Western propaganda’ at Tokyo 2020 – rt.com/sport/530673-russian-olympics-us-media/
12. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Republican Senators pressing Biden to stop Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
13. Russia Matters: Jeffrey Mankoff, Be Careful What You Wish For: Russia, China and Afghanistan after the Withdrawal
14. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Chuprygin, Russia in Libya and the Mediterranean – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-in-libya-and-the-mediterranean/
15. Modern Diplomacy: Uran Botobekov, Russia’s ‘Great Game’ in Central Asia Amid the US Withdrawal from Afghanistan
16. TASS: Global experts suggest Kiev officially recognize Donbass as conflicting side – tass.com/politics/1321153
17. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, July Update: US-German deal over Ukraine and beyond: permission for Nord Stream in exchange for support of a neo-Nazi concept in Eastern Europe – newcoldwar.org/july-update-us-german-deal-over-ukraine-and-beyond-permission-for-nord-stream-in-exchange-for-support-of-a-neo-nazi-concept-in-eastern-europe/
18. RFE/RL: British Judge To Rule In October On Libel Case Over ‘Putin’s People’ Book.
19. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, CATHERINE BELTON LOSES FIRST TRUTH TEST, RUPERT MURDOCH PUBLISHER TO RETRACT, APOLOGISE — REUTERS PRETENDS IT ISN’T SO – johnhelmer.net/catherine-belton-loses-first-truth-test-rupert-murdoch-publisher-to-retract-apologise-reuters-pretends-it-isnt-so/print/
20. TASS: Kommersant: Russia offers world community new path to combat cyber crimes.
21. rt.com: Maitreya Bhakal, The United States is still far and away the single biggest hacker on the planet – Pegasus or no Pegasus – rt.com/op-ed/530495-spyware-pegasus-us-biggest-hacker/
22. Novaya Gazeta: Veteran opposition politician says ‘mafia state’ created in Russia. Interview with Yabloko party founder Grigory Yavlinsky – novayagazeta.ru/articles/2021/07/13/kto-mozhet-golosovat-za-iabloko
You must log in to post a comment.