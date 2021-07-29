RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#151 :: Thursday, 29 July 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#151 :: Thursday, 29 July 2021
2. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Putin is broke? Biden the latest American leader to publicly expose the dangerous lack of genuine Russia expertise in Washington – rt.com/russia/530546-lack-expertise-washington-exposed/
3. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Biden encourages intelligence with cutting remark against Russia.
5. Intellinews: Chris Weafer, Buckle up, August is coming. The war between Russia and Georgia over South Ossetia broke out in August 2008.
6. rt.com: Russia’s economic recovery reaches pre-pandemic level with higher-than-expected growth of 4.6% – rt.com/business/530543-russia-economy-growth-surge/
7. China Daily: Russian virologist debunks Western COVID origin claims – chinadaily.com.cn/a/202107/28/WS61009188a310efa1bd664cfa.html
8. Washington Post: Want to skip the vaccine in Russia? You could be suspended from work.
9. RFE/RL: The Russian State Takes Ominous Steps To Bolster ‘Foreign Agents’ Law.
10. Moscow Times: Why Russia Can’t Compete in the Tokyo Olympics, But Its Athletes Can.
11. AFP: U.S. Sees ‘Substantive’ Talks with Russia Amid Tensions.
12. TASS: Izvestia: Russia, US agree to create working groups on strategic stability.
13. Russia International Affairs Council: Elena Alekseenkova, Can the “Green” Dialogue Become a Driver for Restoring the Dialogue Between Russia and the EU? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/can-the-green-dialogue-become-a-driver-for-restoring-the-dialogue-between-russia-and-the-eu/
14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Why Everyone’s a Winner in the Nord Stream 2 Deal. The agreement between Germany and the United States, which at first glance appears to be to Russia’s advantage, is in fact beneficial to all parties—even Ukraine.
15. The American Conservative: Robert Merry, Biden Is Correct On The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. His predecessors fought a pointless battle to no avail, asserting America’s preferences where intervention is unwarranted.
16. TASS: Russia’s regional clout to strengthen further amid post Afghan exit turmoil, says envoy – tass.com/world/1320729
17. Interfax: U.S.’ attempts to settle in Central Asia after leaving Afghanistan won’t do any good – Shoigu
18. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, The Taliban go to Tianjin. China and Russia will be key to solving an ancient geopolitical riddle: how to pacify the ‘graveyard of empires’
19. Antiwar.com: Dany Sjursen, Nakhichevan: Corridor to the Next Round of Nagorno-Karabakh Combat – original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2021/07/28/nakhichevan-corridor-to-the-next-round-of-nagorno-karabakh-combat/
20. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, 41% of Ukrainians Agree They and Russians Are One People – unz.com/akarlin/41-of-ukrainians-agree-they-and-russians-are-one-people/
21. Kyiv Post: Poll shows 41% of Ukrainians agree with Putin’s ‘one nation’ claim, but question was tweaked.
22. rt.com: Ukraine is rightful heir to historic Kievan Rus & ‘distant relatives’ like Russia should not claim it as their own, says Zelensky – rt.com/russia/530489-zelensky-historic-kievan-rus-relatives/
23. Financial Times: Crimea ‘water war’ opens new front in Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow’s struggle to supply peninsula annexed in 2014 has become latest flashpoint.
24. Kommersant: William Browder has been removed from the list of victims. Switzerland drops money laundering case linked to Sergei Magnitsky – kommersant.ru/doc/4918887
25. rt.com: Publisher of controversial ‘Putin’s People’ agrees to edit book, admits ‘no evidence’ for claims against Russian banking tycoons – rt.com/russia/530578-publisher-controversial-putin-book-edit/
