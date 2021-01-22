RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#15 :: Friday, 22 January 2021
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Russia and U.S. Must Not Squander Chances For Cooperation – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-and-u-s-must-not-squander-chances-for-cooperation/
2. Intellinews: Police arresting activists ahead of Saturday’s demonstration in support of Navalny
3. Moscow Times: Felix Light and Pjotr Sauer, ‘A Step Into the Unknown’: Russians’ Relationship With Jailed Navalny Is Complicated. As the opposition activist calls for protests, polls show his support is small but growing.
4. TASS: Kremlin excoriates Navalny’s ‘expose’ of Putin’s ‘palace’ as huge myth.
5. Moscow Times: Judy Twigg, Russia’s Questionable Claims Overshadow Good Sputnik V Vaccine. Sputnik V appears to be a sound vaccine, but Russia damaged its scientific credibility with premature and exaggerated claims of success.
6. TASS: Kommersant: Russians skeptical about coronavirus vaccine.
7. rt.com: ‘With lives at stake, politics must be forgotten’: Sputnik V sponsor warns demonizing Russian vaccine distracts from saving people – rt.com/russia/513278-sputnik-covid-saving-lives-politicization/
8. TASS: Izvestia: How the West’s new sanctions impact Nord Stream 2’s fate – tass.com/pressreview/1247727
9. TASS: US to paint Russia as enemy to evade criticism, unify Western world, experts say – tass.com/world/1247551
10. Interfax: Biden administration’s foreign policy to be based on anti-Russian, anti-Chinese, pro-NATO consensus – U.S. expert. (Thomas Graham)
11. Facebook: Fred Weir, Michael McFaul.
12. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Knowing ‘liberal international order’ needs Russia as enemy to galvanize West, Moscow braces for aggressive Biden foreign policy – rt.com/russia/513315-aggressive-biden-foreign-policy/
13. TASS: Russia hails US proposal for New START extension, but all depends on details — Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1247803
14. Wall Street Journal: Biden Proposing to Extend U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Deal by Five Years. President vowed during campaign to extend the New START treaty, which is scheduled to lapse on Feb. 5.
15. TASS: Izvestia: Russia, US bound to reach arms control deal and vie over post-Soviet space – tass.com/pressreview/1247727
16. Russia Matters: Alexandra Bell, Russia’s Impact on U.S. National Interests: Preventing Nuclear War and Proliferation. (excerpt)
17. Financial Times: Biden faces first foreign policy test with Russian balancing act. White House seeks arms control pact even as it warns of consequences for Navalny arrest.
18. Paul Goble: Biden Administration Set to Challenge Russia Across the Southern Caucasus, Sitnikov Says
19. rt.com: After drawn out case, ECHR rejects Georgia’s claims of Russian Human Rights violations during 2008 war – rt.com/russia/513225-georgia-rights-violation-rejected/
20. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, IRONIC. (re Telegram and Parler) – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/01/20/ironic/
21. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Round Up the Usual Suspects; Don’t Forget Putin – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/01/20/round-up-the-usual-suspects-dont-forget-putin/
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, SWEDISH LABORATORY, STOCKHOLM COURT CONFIRM ALEXEI NAVALNY PREPARED NATO SECRETS, ADDING EVIDENCE FOR TREASON INDICTMENT IN RUSSIAN COURT – johnhelmer.net/swedish-laboratory-stockholm-court-confirm-alexei-navalny-prepared-nato-secrets-adding-evidence-for-treason-indictment-in-russian-court/print/
23. rt.com: Kit Klarenberg, Christopher Steele’s declassified FBI interview: Playing up fake sources and juggling spying jobs – consortiumnews.com/2021/01/22/russiagate-aint-over/
