RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#148 :: Monday, 26 July 2021

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#148 :: Monday, 26 July 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#148 :: Monday, 26 July 2021
1. Russia Beyond: Who can travel to Russia in 2021? – rbth.com/travel/334037-travel-to-russia-2021
2. Moscow Times: Russia ‘Successfully Disconnected’ From World Wide Web in Tests – RBC.
3. Moscow Times: Russian Central Bank Unveils Largest Rate Hike in 7 Years. Bank opts for rare move of raising key rate by full percentage point as inflation pressures show little sign of slowdown.
4. Oilprice.com: Russia Is Finally Embracing The Electric Vehicle Boom.
5. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, ON THE FAILINGS OF POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY. – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/07/23/on-the-failings-of-political-philosophy/
6. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Biden’s belief that Putin is conspiring with China to take down democracy betrays his complete ignorance of Russia’s own politics. – rt.com/russia/530018-conspiracy-democracy-ignorance-politics/
7. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Projection and Deflection: Russia’s Infrastructure. – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/07/24/projection-and-deflection-russia-infrastructure/
8. Paul Goble: Putin’s Essay on Russia and Ukraine about Far Larger Issues than That, Yavlinsky Says.
9. rt.com: Leading Russian Communist politician Grudinin barred from running in election after ex-wife reveals hidden foreign investments. – rt.com/russia/530252-grudinin-hidden-foreign-investments-scandal/
10. The Canada File: Serge Rousskikh, An expendable Navalny’s downfall was inevitable, and just a matter of time. Navalny became expendable because everyone got what they wanted from him.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 22 JULY 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/07/22/russian-federation-sitrep-22-july-2021/
12. rt.com: West working to create ‘belt of instability’ around Russia by turning ‘brother against brother,’ says Moscow’s top diplomat Lavrov. – rt.com/russia/530027-west-belt-instability-lavrov/
13. AFP: U.S., Russia to Hold New Talks to Encourage Stability.
14. Russian International Affairs Council: Aleksey Arbatov, The Ten Aporias of Our Time. The Theory and Practice of Nuclear Deterrence. – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-ten-aporias-of-our-time-the-theory-and-practice-of-nuclear-deterrence/
15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrea Charron, Common Ground: Why Russia and Canada Should Cooperate in the Arctic. As the largest Arctic states, Canada and Russia have the most to lose if we allow differences to stymie cooperation.
16. Wall Street Journal: Russia, Banned at the Tokyo Olympics, Is Still Trying to Be Russia. The country’s athletes are competing as ROC—and fighting to maintain their identities without the bear symbol or national anthem.
17. rt.com: Rachel Lloyd, Do sanctions really work? Russia has faced restrictions for years, but all they’ve done is push Moscow further away from the West. – rt.com/russia/529933-sanctions-work-moscow-west/
18. Business Insider: US special operators and their allies say taking on Russia and China in Africa requires ‘strange bedfellows’
19. TASS: Izvestia: What the launch of Nord Stream 2 changes for Russia and Europe.
20. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, US-German Nord Stream 2 deal wraps in Russia. German Chancellor Merkel brokers back-to-back deals that will see Russia extend its gas transport deal with Ukraine beyond 2024.
21. thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com: Mark Chapman, Washington Pretends it was Always the Manager of Nord Stream II. – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2021/07/22/washington-pretends-it-was-always-the-manager-of-nord-stream-ii/
22. Kyiv Post editorial: Fool’s gambit.
23. Politico: Maximilian Terhalle, Will Putin attack? With the Nord Stream 2 pipeline nearing completion, it’s time to ask what the Russian president will do next.
24. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Galen Carpenter, So the US wants help from Russia in Central Asia now? Despite years of policy and rhetoric designed to reproach Moscow, Washington now needs help containing the Taliban.
25. Wall Street Journal: Biden Administration Weighs New Sanctions Against Belarus. Washington visit by opposition leader stirs talk of punitive measures pressuring Lukashenko, key Belarusian industries.
