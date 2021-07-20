RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#145 :: Tuesday, 20 July 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#145 :: Tuesday, 20 July 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia in July. The good news is that Russia’s economy is growing faster than expected and its budget is back in the black. The bad news is inflation is also rising faster than anticipated and incomes are still falling.
2. TASS: Putin points to unfavorable demographic situation in Russia and role of pandemic – tass.com/society/1315501
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/66217
4. Kremlin.ru: For readers of a general-audience commentary on the Russian Federation Constitution – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66200
5. TASS: Vedomosti: Government moves to transform relations with Russian regions.
6. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Russia’s History Wars: Why Is Stalin’s Popularity On the Rise? Stalin stands in for the lack of modern heroes, and overshadows all the most important historical events of the twentieth century, symbolically compensating for the failures, defeats, and setbacks of more recent years.
7. rt.com: Piotr Dutkiewicz, The Putin Doctrine? How the ideas of a 20th century thinker ostracized by the Soviets help to shape Russia’s new foreign policy – rt.com/russia/529651-putin-doctrine-foreign-policy/
8. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, CRACKPOT THEORY NO. 12: CIVILIZATIONS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/07/20/crackpot-theory-no-12-civilizations/
9. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Mikhail Bulgakov, “Master and Margarita” and the anti-Russian hysteria in the United States – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/07/19/mikhail-bulgakov-master-and-margarita-and-the-anti-russian-hysteria-in-the-united-states/
10. Center for Citizen Initiatives: Sharon Tennison, Just returned from Russia: What does St. Petersburg look like this year? – ccisf.org/just-returned-from-russia-what-does-st-petersburg-look-like-this-year/
11. TASS: Kommersant: Russian Olympic Committee president upbeat on Tokyo Games.
12. Moscow Times: Russian Season at the Cannes Film Festival. Six films went to Cannes; three awards came home to Russia.
13. Financial Times: Sadness, dissent and Stalin — Russian video games uncovered. A growing indie scene is producing titles ranging from the melancholic to the ‘outrageous and perverted’
14. Opendemocracy.net: ‘We consider Alexey Navalny’s ideas destructive and dangerous for Russia’. Nikolay Rybakov, the leader of Russia’s Yabloko opposition party, talks to openDemocracy about imprisoned opposition leader Navalny, smart voting and corruption.
15. AP: Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile
16. rt.com: Despite Washington’s sanctions against Moscow, Russia reveals it will continue cooperating with Americans on space rocket engines – rt.com/russia/529630-cooperation-us-space-rocket-engines/
17. American Committee for U.S.-Russia Accord: James Carden, Biden and Merkel Agree to Disagree in Farewell Meeting
18. Financial Times: Letter: Media rhetoric overlooks Putin’s peaceful intentions (Geoffrey Roberts)
19. rt.com: More than a thousand Russian & Uzbek troops sent to border with Afghanistan as Taliban gains ground following American withdrawal – rt.com/russia/529710-uzbek-troops-border-afghanistan/
20. Bloomberg: Russia Talks Up ‘Positive’ Role for Taliban, Sees Path to Power
21. The National Interest: John Herbst, Can U.S.-Russia Cooperation Bolster Afghanistan and Central Asia? Washington has a strong interest in maintaining security in Central Asia and not leaving the area to the influence of Beijing and Moscow.
22. Wall Street Journal: Walter Russell Mead, Why Putin Still Covets Ukraine. A 5,000-word essay by the strongman explains his thinking. It pays to listen.
23. UnHerd: Peter Pomerantsev, Emperor Putin needs to grow up. His childish obsession with Ukraine will end in violence – unherd.com/2021/07/emperor-putin-needs-to-grow-up/
1
You must log in to post a comment.