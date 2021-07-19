RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#144 :: Monday, 19 July 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#144 :: Monday, 19 July 2021
1. The National Interest: Lillian Posner, Russia’s Battle to Contain the Delta Variant. Despite record deaths and vaccine mandates, many Russians are choosing to take their chances with the Delta variant, rather than take the vaccine.
2. TASS: There is no third wave of pandemic in Russia, only growing incidence — expert – tass.com/society/1315195
3. Intellinews: Putin’s popularity stable but Duma remains the most unpopular institution in Russia
4. rt.com: S&P maintains Russia’s stable economic outlook despite sanctions and pandemic – rt.com/business/529574-rating-russia-outlook-stable-confirm/
5. Moscow Times: In Final Court Statement, U.S. Investor Calvey Says Acquittal Will Boost Russian Economy.
6. Moscow Times: How Do Russia’s ‘Undesirable Organizations’ and ‘Foreign Agents’ Laws Work?
7. rt.com: Russian legal rights pressure group Team 29 disbands citing fear of prosecution after authorities block website over foreign links – rt.com/russia/529578-team29-disband-foreign-links/
8. Paul Goble: Upcoming Duma Elections Changing Calculus of Kremlin, Parties and People, Shaburov Says.
9. TASS: Kommersant: Lavrov, Shoigu to stump for United Russia in election campaign race.
10. New York Times: As Frozen Land Burns, Siberia Fears: ‘If We Don’t Have the Forest, We Don’t Have Life’. Northeastern Siberia is a place where people take Arctic temperatures in stride. But 100-degree days are another matter entirely.
11. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Biden Revises US Sanctions Policy. In the United States, a revision of the sanctions policy is in full swing. Joe Biden’s administration strives to make sanctions instruments more effective in achieving his political goals and, at the same time, reducing political and economic costs.v The coordination of restrictive measures with allies is also seen as an important task. Biden is cautiously but consistently abandoning the sanctions paradigm that emerged during Donald Trump’s presidency. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/biden-revises-us-sanctions-policy/
12. AFP: In doping scandal, Russia opts for ‘honourable surrender’
13. AP: Russia at Tokyo Olympics with new name, more doping disputes.
14. Eurasianet.org: Russia shows tentative willingness to let U.S. use Central Asia bases
15. AP: Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty U.S. retreat
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Afghanistan and Central Asia: What ‘Great Game’ Does Russia Need? The notion that a “Great Game” exists in Afghanistan and Central Asia presupposes, by default, that these remain “pawns” or “client states”. This is a difficult argument to make 30 years after they received sovereignty amid the collapse of the USSR, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/afghanistan-and-central-asia-what-great-game-does-/
17. RFE/RL: In Welcoming The Taliban, Kremlin Opens Door To A Host Of Criticisms, Diplomatic Uncertainties.
18. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Russia’s about-face on Syria’s Idlib is the opening gambit of a larger diplomatic chess game – rt.com/op-ed/529443-russia-idlib-syria-aid/
19. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Is Putin Ready to Move Against Ukraine? Putin offers some of his toughest messaging yet on the ongoing civil conflict in Ukraine’s eastern territories.
20. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Ukrainian Tragedy. Who Is to Blame?
21. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Eternal revolution? Ukraine’s strongman interior minister is gone, but chaos & scandal in the troubled nation is here to stay – rt.com/russia/529422-eternal-revolution-troubled-nation/
22. Intellinews: Tikhanovskaya goes to Washington as Lukashenko’s media crackdown intensifies
23. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarusian opposition figurehead won’t let West forget about Lukashenko.
24. Bloomberg: What Can Biden Do About Russian Hackers? Not Much. A Q&A with CrowdStrike founder Dmitri Alperovitch on Fancy Bear, ransomware and the rising threat of North Korea.
