RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#140 :: Monday, 12 July 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#140 :: Monday, 12 July 2021
1. The Spectator (UK): Jade McGlynn, The Kremlin’s plan to destabilise the West
2. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s sees massive surge in cyber attacks on its critical infrastructure.
3. rt.com: Time to retire hackneyed alcoholic Russian stereotype? Over one-third of country is completely teetotal, new survey discovers – rt.com/russia/528977-booze-low-consumption-poll/
4. Paul Goble: Far Fewer Abortions are Taking Place in Russia Now, but Statistics about Them have Deteriorated, HSE Experts Say
5. Intellinews: Russia’s Economic Ministry upgrades 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% as the economy continues a strong bounce back
6. TASS: Moscow spotlights need to block West’s attempts to trigger crisis in Russia – tass.com/politics/1313031
7. rt.com: Ahead of Russian elections, parties turn their backs on street protests, hoping it’ll show another kind of opposition is possible – rt.com/russia/528964-navalny-street-rally-harm/
8. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Russia’s ‘liberal’ opposition goes to war again… with itself: Yabloko tells SUPPORTERS of Navalny it doesn’t want their votes – rt.com/russia/528769-navalny-aide-cut-yabloko/
9. Facebook: Fred Weir, Navalny’s Ratings.
10. Meduza: ‘We’re all you’ve got’. Nikolai Rybakov explains his party’s problem with the Navalny movement and his belief that Yabloko is Russia’s only option for democrats
11. Paul Goble: Levinson Opens New Monthly Series in ‘Novaya Gazeta’ about What Russians are Thinking About.
12. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, The Magic Mirror of Russian Public Opinion. Today’s Russia lacks many of the tools characteristics of societies where citizens live in a shared reality.
13. Financial Times: Russian retailers embrace hard discount trend. With household incomes increasingly stretched grocers pivot from recent moves upmarket.
14. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia focuses on decarbonization in its energy efficiency strategy.
15. AFP: Nord Stream 2 Chief Says Pipeline Will be Finished This Summer.
16. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, The U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan Creates Uncertainty for Russia. As U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan, reactions in Moscow straddle the line between tepid satisfaction and open alarm.
17. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Kremlin holds Afghan peace talks with Taliban in Moscow. A Taliban delegation travelled to Moscow to hold talks with the Kremlin, which is concerned that fighting in Afghanistan will spill over into Central Asia and destabilise the region.
18. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Putin’s cybercrime challenge. The US has been hit by a wave of ransomware attacks that came from Russia and US president Joe Biden is holding Vladimir Putin responsible.
19. Intellinews: President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election.
20. The White House: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden’s Call With President Putin of Russia
21. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, What is whataboutism? Explaining the age-old argument that Russia supposedly loves, and hypocritical info-warriors profess to hate – rt.com/russia/528770-whataboutism-hypocritical-info-wars/
22. Washington Post: Priscilla Johnson McMillan, historian who knew both JFK and Oswald, dies at 92
23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE DEVIL IN THE MH17 DETAILS — HOW KEN STOLWORTHY DECEIVED THE DUTCH, HOW THE DUTCH AGREED TO BE DECEIVED – johnhelmer.net/the-devil-in-the-mh17-details-how-ken-stolworthy-deceived-the-dutch-how-the-dutch-agreed-to-be-deceived/print/
24. Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union: Remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Vladimir Chizhov at the “Economist” conference “Russia’s place in a post-COVID multipolar world” – russiaeu.ru/en/news/remarks-permanent-representative-russian-federation-eu-vladimir-chizhov-economist-conference
