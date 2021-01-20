RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#14 :: Wednesday, 20 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#14 :: Wednesday, 20 January 2021
1. TASS: COVID-19 ‘passports’ may threaten civil rights, says Human Rights Council’s chief – tass.com/society/1247063
2. rt.com: Falling number of Covid-19 cases is ‘encouraging’ & shows that Russia has gotten pandemic under control – WHO representative – rt.com/russia/513106-number-covid-cases-control/
3. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, What the Navalny Arrest Means for Russia and the West. Overt Western threats in the Navalny affair risk having a paradoxical effect on Russian civil society: with every subsequent demand from Brussels or Washington, leniency on Navalny is further tarred with the politically toxic brush of Western appeasement.
4. Meduza: Following the money. Alexey Navalny’s boldest investigation yet describes a vast network of shell companies and frontmen working to build and sustain Vladimir Putin’s supposed seaside getaway.
5. Meduza: ‘His cell looks decent’. ‘Meduza’ talks to a human rights monitor who visited Navalny in prison.
6. rt.com: Kremlin rejects Navalny allegation that Putin has secret Black Sea palace complete with casino, theater & private striptease bar – rt.com/russia/513003-navalny-putin-secret-palace/
7. TASS: Kommersant: Russian MPs accuse Navalny of destabilizing Russia in favor of the West – tass.com/pressreview/1246813
8. Washington Post editorial: Putin’s arrest of Navalny reveals his true colors.
9. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Putin, Poison, and Self-Inflicted Wounds: Navalny’s Return to Russia. Instead of blackballing Navalny, the Kremlin has turned him into the world’s most famous political prisoner.
10. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Will Navalny’s gamble backfire?
11. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Why the 1996 Russian Election Was an All-Important Turning Point – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/01/20/why-the-1996-russian-election-was-an-all-important-turning-point/
12. Russia Beyond: All you need to know about Telegram – a Russian-made messaging platform with 500 million users – rbth.com/science-and-tech/333299-all-you-need-to-know-about-telegram
13. Moscow Times: Russia Sees Lowest Foreign Investment Since 1994
14. Vedomosti: Ex-deputy premier upbeat on Russia economic recovery prospects in 2021. (Arkady Dvorkovich)
15. The National Interest: Hanna Notte and Hamidreza Azizi, Can Russia Help Biden Get a Comprehensive Agreement with Iran? Though Moscow’s stance on Iran’s regional activities might be ambivalent, Russian competition with Iran in Syria, as well as their military-defense cooperation, will afford Washington limited opportunities to rely on Russian leverage-plays with Tehran.
16. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Jerry Brown, William J. Perry, and David Holloway, Our advice to President-elect Biden: Break the dangerous pattern of nuclear competition with Russia – thebulletin.org/2021/01/my-advice-to-president-elect-biden-break-the-dangerous-pattern-of-nuclear-competition-with-russia
17. Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey/Kommersant: William C. Potter and Anton Khlopkov, Can Shared US–Russian Interests Lead to Joint Action?
18. The Hill: Daniel Hoffman, Bill Burns knows Russia inside out — and that will be critical to Biden
19. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Medvedev Sets Out His Stand For Rapprochement With U.S., Relevance For Himself. The ex-President is searching for significance. As Biden enters office, he might just have some encouraging things to say.
20. stalkerzone.org: Elena Pustovoytova, NULAND DEMANDS TO “DEAL WITH PUTIN” – stalkerzone.org/nuland-demands-to-deal-with-putin/
21. The Guardian (UK): Luke Harding, Russia: the spectre that loomed over Trump’s presidency. Much of the Trump-Russia story is still unknown, but the relationship left the US estranged from its allies and facing deepening domestic strife.
22. TASS: Russia and its citizens’ prosperity is at the heart of Putin’s ideology, says Kremlin.
23. Foreign Affairs: Michael McFaul, How to Contain Putin’s Russia. A Strategy for Countering a Rising Revisionist Power.
24. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions at a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020, Moscow, January 18, 2021. (transcript continues) – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4527635
