RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#235 :: Wednesday, 30 December 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#235 :: Wednesday, 30 December 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Russia Beyond: Russian tradition: The history and secrets of the president’s New Year’s address.

2. rt.com: Paul Robinson, So long, 2020: Another year passes & despite Western predictions, warnings & wishful thinking, Russia fails to collapse…again.

3. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s GDP is projected to grow by 2.7% next year.

5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

6. Meduza: ‘Putin isn’t hysterical’. The Kremlin’s spokesman comments on the fraud charges against Navalny.

7. TASS: Putin signs law on criminal sanctions for violations of procedures for foreign agents.

8. rt.com: Russian opposition figure Navalny to face new criminal case over alleged use of ‘anti-corruption’ donations ‘for personal gain’

9. rt.com: Putin sends personal letter to Biden, wishes him Happy New Year & appeals for closer cooperation between Moscow & Washington.

10. TASS: Vedomosti: Russian-US relations unlikely to get better in 2021.

11. New Statesman (UK): Emily Tamkin, What will Joe Biden bring to the US-Russia relationship? Despite Donald Trump’s chummy attitude towards Vladimir Putin, relations have deteriorated between the two countries. Will much change under the next president?

12. The Guardian (UK): Andrew Roth, How Joe Biden’s cold war experience will shape his approach to Russia. President-elect’s formative years of going toe-to-toe with the USSR on arms control hint at how he may deal with Putin.

13. Russian International Affairs Council: Aleksey Arbatov, Arms Control Is to Be Maintained and Invigorated at All Costs.

14. Valdai Discussion Club: Russia and Europe: The Long-Awaited Finale. Since September 2020, a new stage of Russian policy begins in relation to its formerly most important neighbour and still the most significant foreign economic partner. Russia no longer believes that Europe is capable of playing the role of an independent and somewhat reliable partner in international affairs, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev.

15. TASS: Kommersant: Second Azerbaijani-Armenian war redraws map lines in South Caucasus.

16. Russia in Global Affairs: VICTIMHOOD OLYMPICS. (excerpt)

17. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, December update: 2020 – the year when Ukrainians became disappointed with their rulers.

18. www.strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Don’t Go to Rome.

19. Responsible Statecraft: Scott Ritter, Russian ‘Pearl Harbor’ is threat inflation of the worst kind.

20. The Unz Review: The Saker, Russia vs the Biden Administration. (excerpt)

21. Russia Matters: From Primers on How to Manage Relationship with Russia to Lessons of Karabakh War: RM’s Most Read of 2020.

22. rt.com: REVEALED: Putin’s secret plan to unleash deadly Ebola SUPER-VIRUS on West, exclusively ‘leaked’ to conspiracy-loving UK media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...