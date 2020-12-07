RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#219 :: Monday, 7 December 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. Simone Weil Center for Political Philosophy: Politics, Tragedy, Sovereignty: A Panel Discussion on the Meaning of Today’s Russia: Panelists: Marlene Laruelle, James Carden, Anatol Lieven, Boris Mezhuev, Paul Robinson, Richard Sakwa.
2. Wall Street Journal: Russia Begins to Roll Out Its Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine. Doctors, teachers and social workers in Moscow are among the first to receive the shot.
3. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Putin Has Weathered Covid by Shifting Blame. Russia’s centralization has allowed the president to play a cynical political game.
4. Meduza: Russia’s next ‘foreign agent’ could be you.
5. Kremlin.ru: Artificial intelligence conference – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64545
6. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, FAREWELL CHUBAIS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/12/04/farewell-chubais/
7. The Bell: Anatoly Chubais to re-invent himself as eco-warrior.
8. Komsomolskaya Pravda: Chubais has finally got a global position. Anatoly Borisovich appointed as saviour of Russia and the entire planet from global warming – kp.ru/daily/21712096.5/4333748/?utm_campaign=internal&utm_medium=main_politics&utm_source=quote_preview&utm_term=2
9. rt.com: Time for record global oil demand may have already passed, Russia says – rt.com/business/508826-record-oil-consumption-end-russia/
10. Bloomberg: Russia Starts Preparing for Life After Peak Fossil Fuels
11. Reuters: Timeline: Nord Stream 2 – Russia to Germany gas pipeline’s difficult birth
12. Russian International Affairs Council: Pietro Shakarian, Karabakh — A Delicate Matter – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/columns/military-and-security/karabakh-a-delicate-matter/
13. Slate.com: Joshua Kucera, An Armenian Tragedy. How a country’s wishful thinking was shattered by a brutal national defeat. (excerpt) – slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/12/armenia-azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh.html
14. The Diplomat: Nodirjon Kirgizbaev, What’s Russia’s Aim in Afghanistan? The Russian presence in Central Asia, predicated on the threats from Afghanistan, stymies the political and economic development of the region.
15. TASS: Putin: Arctic nature extremely vulnerable, environmental risks should be minimized – tass.com/economy/1231779
16. stalkerzone.org: Aleksandr Rostovtsev, THE BATTLE FOR THE ARCTIC, OR THE BEGINNING OF THE LAST GREAT REDISTRIBUTION. – stalkerzone.org/the-battle-for-the-arctic-or-the-beginning-of-the-last-great-redistribution/
17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarusian protests guided by sheer enthusiasm.
18. Interfax: Former presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya wants to be Belarusian interim president for 45 days
19. ukrinform.net (Kyiv): Ukraine expects greater support from U.S. in countering Russian aggression after Biden takes office
20. rt.com: ‘Get on your knees’ before Putin: Ex-Ukrainian leader Poroshenko says Zelensky will humiliate country to end Donbass conflict – rt.com/russia/508798-poroshenko-zelensky-donbass-humiliate/
21. Jacobin: Kevin Murphy, Stephen F. Cohen Helped Us Understand the Russian Revolution and Nikolai Bukharin (excerpt)
22. New York Times: Peter Baker, Trump’s Final Days of Rage and Denial. The last act of the Trump presidency has taken on the stormy elements of a drama more common to history or literature than a modern White House. (excerpt re Putin)
23. CNBC.com: U.S. officials suspect Russia in mystery ‘attacks’ on diplomats in Cuba, China (excerpt)
