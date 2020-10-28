RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#193 :: Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#193 :: Wednesday, 28 October 2020
1. rt.com: Time for Western media to retire its Russian ‘state TV’ obsession? Russians now overwhelmingly use internet as main news source – rt.com/russia/504700-research-less-trust-television/
2. The Guardian: ‘Sleeping giant’ Arctic methane deposits starting to release, scientists find. Exclusive: expedition discovers new source of greenhouse gas off East Siberian coast has been triggered.
3. The National Interest: George Beebe, Have America’s Russia Watchers Been Getting It Wrong? Our ability to treat with Moscow depends to a great degree on assessing and predicting Russian actions. Yet the striking number of times that Washington has been surprised by Russian behavior over the past few decades suggests that-more than ever-American experts are struggling in this endeavor.
4. TASS: Izvestia: Only quarter of Russians know what COVID-19 is.
5. TASS: Russia’s coronavirus situation keeps worsening, deputy prime minister says.
6. Meduza: ‘Crisis situations here and there’ The Kremlin’s spokesman on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave.
7. Moscow Times: ‘We’re in Hell’: Russia’s Second Wave of Covid-19 Is Catching the Regions Off Guard. Medics in hospitals across Russia voiced frustration that authorities failed to use the summer respite to prepare for a second coronavirus wave.
8. Russia Beyond: What’s it like to end up in a Russian hospital with Covid-19? – rbth.com/lifestyle/332917-russian-hospitals-covid
9. Riddle: Ivan Tkachev, Covid’s second wave: Can Russia’s economy cope? – ridl.io/en/covid-s-second-wave-can-russia-s-economy-cope/
10. U.S. Embassy Moscow: Ambassador Sullivan’s Interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta.
11. RFE/RL: Trump Wants Putin To ‘Join Forces’ On China, Former Adviser Says. (Fiona Hill)
12. Interfax: Moscow, Washington not close to any agreement on New START – Russian deputy FM.
13. Brookings: Steven Pifer, Hope for nuclear arms control with Russia? – brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2020/10/26/hope-for-nuclear-arms-control/
14. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Putin’s long game strategy on nuclear missiles in Europe may well pay off because Cold War treaties completely ignored China – rt.com/op-ed/504628-putin-nuclear-missiles-europe/
15. Moscow Times: Elizabeth Buchanan, Russia’s Grand Arctic Plan Will Face Tough Hurdles. Having a roadmap for development is one thing, getting there is another.
16. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Who Do Russians Support in Karabakh War 2020? – unz.com/akarlin/who-do-russians-support-in-karabakh-war-2020/
17. Eurasianet: Small outpost is Russia’s first visible aid to Armenia. The base is small, but would act as a tripwire deterring Azerbaijan from expanding its offensive into Armenian territory.
18. Financial Times: Drones and missiles tilt war with Armenia in Azerbaijan’s favour. Baku enjoys military superiority, but fighting likely to become harder as winter sets in.
19. Foreign Affairs: Thomas de Wall, No Compromise in Sight for Armenia and Azerbaijan. A Century-Long Search for an Impossible Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh.
20. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, ARMENIA’S ANTI-RUSSIANS GET THEIR COMEUPPANCE – DEFEAT ANALYSED IN MOSCOW AS DUE TO STRATEGIC FAILURE IN YEREVAN – johnhelmer.net/armenias-anti-russians-get-their-comeuppance-defeat-analysed-in-moscow-as-due-to-strategic-failure-in-yerevan/print/
21. Valdai Discussion CLub: Timofei Bordachev, Do We Face the End of International Institutions? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/do-we-face-the-end-of-international-institutions/
22. Intellinews: First day of Belarus’ general strike off to mixed start. The first day of Belarus’ general strike got off to a disappointing start, as most of the state-owned enterprises were working as normal.
23. TASS: Vedomosti: Exiled Belarusian opposition figurehead’s “people’s strike” fails to gain momentum.
24. Moon of Alabama: Belarus – Opposition Call For ‘Crippling General Strike’ Fails To Reach Workers. (excerpt) – moonofalabama.org/2020/10/belarus-opposition-call-for-crippling-general-strike-fails-to-reach-workers.html#more
25. Russia Matters: Trump’s Popularity Wanes Among Russians, Fewer Paying Attention to US Election Than in 2016
26. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Endangering European security: Joe Biden’s assertion that Russia is number one ‘threat’ to US flies in face of all facts & reason – rt.com/russia/504691-threat-rivalry-confrontation-policies/
27. Meduza: How Joe Biden could force Russians to reconsider world history. (Andrey Kortunov)
28. The Guardian: ‘Already broken’: US election unlikely to change relations with Russia. Experts say little prospect for improvement, regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins.
29. The Slog: A.J.C. Boone, On Putin versus Rasputin.
30. taibbi.substack.com”: Matt Matibbi, 10 Ways to Call Something Russian Disinformation Without Evidence. The principles of American Newspeak, vol. 1 – taibbi.substack.com/p/10-ways-to-call-something-russian
