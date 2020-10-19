RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#188 :: Monday, 19 October 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#188 :: Monday, 17 October 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, What Would Achieving a Real Reset in U.S.-Russia Relations Take? There are abundant reasons for the United States and Russia to restore a cooperative relationship, but that approach means adopting more realistic positions and objectives.
2. Moscow Times: Moscow Mayor: Return to Full Lockdown ‘Impossible’
3. AP: Russia shuns tough restrictions even as infections soar.
4. TASS: Pandemic in Russia to stabilize in November if restrictions observed – expert – tass.com/society/1213737
6. The Bell: Sensei and philosopher – meet Sergei Kiriyenko, the latest EU sanctions target – thebell.io/en/sensei-and-philosopher-meet-sergei-kiriyenko-the-latest-eu-sanctions-target/
7. Paul Goble: Russian Students View Russia Today as Unjust but aren’t Inclined to Fight It Personally, New Study Finds.
8. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Arc of instability on Russia’s periphery – indianpunchline.com/arc-of-instability-on-russias-periphery/
9. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, In Russia’s Near Abroad, Its Influence Is More Optics Than Substance. Putin’s foreign policy has been to establish a presence in foreign countries to disrupt or influence without a coherent strategy for an actual end.
10. rt.com: Russia could face double-digit drop in gas exports as pandemic cripples demand – rt.com/business/503891-russian-gas-exports-2020/
11. stalkerzone.org: NORD STREAM 2: GERMANY FINALLY MADE UP ITS MIND.
– stalkerzone.org/nord-stream-2-germany-finally-made-up-its-mind/
12. TASS: Vedomosti: Washington rejects Putin’s initiative to extend New START.
13. Wall Street Journal: White House Dismisses Putin Proposal to Extend New START Arms-Control Pact. Trump administration demands warhead freeze while pressing Russia for new deal before Nov. 3 election.
14. George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies: Samuel Charap, Strategic Sderzhivanie: Understanding Contemporary Russian Approaches to “Deterrence”. (excerpt) – marshallcenter.org/en/publications/security-insights/strategic-sderzhivanie-understanding-contemporary-russian-approaches-deterrence-0
15. TASS: Media: Second ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh at risk of breaking down.
16. New York Times: At Front Lines of a Brutal War: Death and Despair in Nagorno-Karabakh. Times journalists find civilians huddling in basements as a three-week-old conflict over the disputed Caucasus territory hints of a long and punishing fight.
17. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Nagorno-Karabakh needs a regional solution – indianpunchline.com/nagorno-karabakh-needs-a-regional-solution/
18. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, The Karabakh War, Now and Then – unz.com/akarlin/the-karabakh-war-now-and-then/
19. Al Jazeera: Mansur Mirovalev, What role is Russia playing in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict? Moscow sells weapons to both Armenia and Azerbaijan but has also led attempts for the battling sides to put down their arms.
20. TASS: Izvestia: Belarusian protesters change tactics.
21. rt.com: Belarus protests: Dozens detained by cops & rubber bullets fired during another large anti-opposition march in Minsk (VIDEOS) – rt.com/russia/503862-belarus-minsk-potest-march/
22. The National Interest: Dimitri Alexander Simes and David Saveliev, Belarus’ Protests Are Bound To Fail. Although demonstrations in Minsk continue to attract large turnouts each week, the authorities have proven more successful in stifling protests outside of the capital.
23. Meduza: From prison to the presidency. The incredible journey of Kyrgyzstan’s new acting head of state and the political crisis still ahead.
24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NAVALNY CHANGES THE PLOT AGAIN – CAMPAIGNS FOR BIDEN AGAINST TRUMP – johnhelmer.net/navalny-changes-the-plot-again-campaigns-for-biden-against-trump/print/
25. The Epoch Times: U.S. Intel Head Refers 2017 Russia Assessment to Inspector General
You must log in to post a comment.