RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#181 :: Wednesday, 7 October 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#181 :: Wednesday, 7 October 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Putin reveals he likes many left-wing values

2. Moscow Times: Russia’s Security Guarantees for Armenia Don’t Extend to Karabakh, Putin Says.

3. rt.com: Urging a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin confirms Russia will fulfil defense-pact obligations to Armenia.

4. Kremlin.ru: Interview with Rossiya TV channel.

5. rt.com: The real ‘useful idiots’? Putin says Trump opponents using ‘Russia card’ to damage US president are playing into Moscow’s hands.

6. Wall Street Journal: Putin Criticizes Joe Biden’s ‘Sharp Anti-Russian Rhetoric’. Discussing U.S. election, Russian leader praises Trump, says he is reassured by Democratic candidate’s support for arms control.

7. TASS: TASS exclusive interview with Putin closely studied in all capitals, says Kremlin.

8. TASS: Coronavirus spread may get stronger in Russia in fall compared to spring, expert says.

9. TASS: Kremlin does not see the need for new business support measures.

10. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, NY Dispatches: Putin’s bonuses.

11. Russia Beyond: What’s behind the recent ecological disaster in Kamchatka?

12. Oilprice.com: Russia Is Expanding Its Energy Influence In Africa.

13. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Russia-Germany: Perceptions and Motives.

14. Financial Times: Russia’s neighbourhood in flames. Uprising in Kyrgyzstan is latest in series of crises to hit Moscow’s sphere of influence.

15. AP: ‘How long will it last?’ Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages on.

16. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey nudging Russia out of the Caucasus.

17. Reuters: Russia says Islamist fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict pose threat to Moscow.

18. Southfront: AZERBAIJANI-TURKISH ALLIANCE IS TAKING UPPER HAND IN WAR WITH ARMENIA.

19. Antiwar.com: Danny Sjursen, Driven By Delusions: The West’s Nagorno-Karabakh Hypocrisy.

20. Intellinews: Belarus is the template for Bishkek’s rapid revolution. Bishkek has looked to Belarus for a template on how to run a revolution, but after two days it is now Minsk that will look to Bishkek on what to do after they kick Alexander Lukashenko out of office.

21. RFE/RL: Thousands Back In Bishkek Streets Demanding ‘Clean’ Politicians For New Government.

22. Meduza: Consider it a ‘sub-coup’. Central Asia expert Arkady Dubnov answers key questions about the political turmoil in Bishkek.

23. TASS: Izvestia: West gears up for sanctions after OPCW conclusions on Navalny case.

24. TASS: Work of Russian, OPCW experts can help depoliticize Navalny affair – Moscow.

25. BBC interview: “Hi, this is Navalny!”

27. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, URINE, BLOOD, & HEARSAY – OPCW REPORT GIVES THE GERMAN GAME AWAY, REVEALS NO NOVICHOK WEAPON, NO NAVALNY CRIME.

28. 112.international (Kyiv): Ukraine cannot end war in Donbas without dialogue with Russia, – Zelensky.

29. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, Maidan shootings.

30. Strategic Culture Foundation: Robert Bridge, Censored Russian Filmmaker Speaks Out Against ‘European Magnitsky Act’ as Yet Another Western Hit-Job Against Moscow.

31. National Review: New Files Highlight Brennan’s Role Promoting Clinton’s Russia Collusion Narrative . CIA was not seeking an FBI probe of Clinton; rather, it was pushing an investigation of Trump consistent with her baseless allegations.

32. Washington Post: Russia trying to stoke societal tensions and white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the United States, new DHS report says.

33. New York Times: Fiona Hill, Russia Can Interfere Only if We Let It. Moscow’s operatives did not invent our crude tribal politics; they just exploited them.

34. Wall Street Journal: How Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to Reach U.S. Readers. The Kremlin-backed outlet has been boosted by a news aggregator dominated by conservative media sites.

35. Meduza: ‘We couldnʼt tell the relatives’. Declassified transcripts show that Putin was obsessed with polling even as Bill Clinton consoled him after the Kursk submarine disaster. (excerpt)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...