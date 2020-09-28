RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#176 :: Monday, 28 September 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. rt.com: Coronavirus crisis not as bad for Russian economy as 2008 financial crash – Alexei Kudrin to RT – rt.com/business/501906-russia-coronavirus-crisis-kudrin/
2. Financial Times: Russian businesses prepare for fresh lockdowns as Covid-19 cases soar. Moscow records more than 2,000 new infections on Sunday, double that of 3 days earlier.
3. TASS: Mass vaccination against coronavirus to start in Russia in late October, expert says.
4. Paul Goble: Coronavirus Numbers Rising Rapidly in Moscow, Major Russian Cities.
5. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia approves national economic recovery plan.
6. Oilprice.com: Russia Calls For A Global Response To The Oil Demand Crisis.
7. Asia Times: Russia’s imposing Arktika icebreaker heads north. President Putin said last year that the country’s Arctic fleet would operate at least 13 heavy-duty icebreakers
8. rt.com: Russian Arctic Sea route shipping to top 32 million tons this year – Rosatom – rt.com/business/501905-northern-sea-route-shipping/
9. theduran.com: How NATO tries to invade the Arctic – theduran.com/how-nato-tries-to-invade-the-arctic/
10. The Strategist (Australian Strategic Policy Institute): Elizabeth Buchanan, Russia and China in the Arctic: assumptions and realities.
11. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia has key role to play in Iran issue – indianpunchline.com/russia-has-key-role-to-play-in-iran-issue/
12. Asia Times: China-Russia agricultural ties will emerge stronger than ever. A number of factors including Western sanctions set the stage for robust bilateral trade in the agro sector.
13. AP: Armenia, Azerbaijan keep up deadly fight for disputed region.
14. TASS: Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says.
15. TASS: Media: Conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh re-enters hot phase.
16. Eurasianet.org: Joseph Kucera, New Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting a long time in the making. Since July, events have appeared to be inexorably leading up to a more ambitious Azerbaijani offensive.
17. Asia Times: Richard Giragosian, Azerbaijan picks a fight over lost Armenian enclave. Surprise assault on Nagorno Karabakh leaves dozens dead in what could be the first salvo in a protracted conflict.
18. Moscow Times: What Is Russia’s Role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict?
19. Meduza: ‘Stop the hostilities’. The Kremlin’s stance on renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
20. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Towards a Treaty Limiting Interference by One State in the Domestic Politics of Another State.
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Tensions exacerbate in Belarus after Lukashenko’s inauguration.
22. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Embrace of Lukashenko Puts the West on Alert. NATO worries Putin’s push for military bases on Belarus’s territory could pressure the alliance’s weak northeast corner.
23. theduran.com: What is the status of Ukraine’s relations with NATO? – theduran.com/what-is-the-status-of-ukraines-relations-with-nato/
24. Russia Matters: Mollie Saltskog and Colin P. Clarke, Rebuttal: Ukraine Is Emerging as Critical Node for White-Supremacy Extremists.
25. RFE/RL EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Over Russian’s Suspected Poisoning Deepens With New FBI Records. (re Vladimir Kara-Murza) (excerpt)
26. AP: Russian dissident Navalny recovering faster than expected.
27. The Unz Report: The Saker, The World Has Gone Absolutely Insane! – unz.com/tsaker/the-world-has-gone-absolutely-insane/
28. strategic-culture.org: John Quincy Adams, America Is Finished – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/09/25/america-is-finished/
29. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson. MORALITY AND POLITICS (re Russian philosopher Vladimir Solovyov) – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/09/25/morality-and-politics/
