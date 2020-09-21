RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#171 :: Monday, 21 September 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#171 :: Monday, 21 September 2020
1. American Committee for East-West Accord: VIDEO: Stephen F. Cohen at the AJC 2017 Forum about Russia and Terrorism. (With Julia Ioffe and Andrew Weiss)
2. American Committee for East-West Accord: Max Blumenthal: RIP Stephen F. Cohen (with CNN clip with Max Boot)
3. New York Times: Stephen F. Cohen, Influential Historian of Russia, Dies at 81. (Russian translation)
4. TASS: Shipments of Coronavir drug begin to major Russian cities.
5. rt.com: More than 60,000 volunteer for final trial of pioneering ‘Sputnik V’ Covid-19 vaccine, 100s get jab and ‘feel well’ – Moscow mayor.
6. The National Interest: Eric Shiraev and Konstantin Khudoley, How Russia Plans to Navigate Through a Post-Virus World. Russian leaders continue to believe their country belongs to the global decisionmaking club and relentlessly backs the idea of a new “concert” of great powers.
7. TASS: Vedomosti: Nearly one in seven Russians live below poverty line.
8. Financial Times: Russia to cut defence spending in bid to prop up ailing economy. Continued support for less well-off set to wipe out fiscal surplus of recent years.
9. Intellinews: The Kremlin is hiking taxes for the first time in twenty years.
10. RFE/RL: On Russia’s Far Eastern Frontier, Vast Stretches Of Free Land, But Little Interest.
11. ChessBase: Grandmaster Chef: Peter Svidler (excerpt)
12. TASS: Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran – senior diplomat.
13. rt.com: US envoy says Russia must agree to arms control deal with no NATO scaleback, or else it’s ‘happy to modernize nukes without START’
14. Kremlin.ru: Conversation with Gerbert Yefremov. Vladimir Putin congratulated Professor Gerbert Yefremov, prominent missile and space-rocket designer.
15. rt.com: ‘Obama was a schoolboy when we started hypersonic experiments,’ Russian missile guru rebuffs Trump’s claims of stealing US tech.
16. Reminiscence of the Future: Andrei Martyanov, Russia Steals Everything.
17. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Provocative U.S. air and sea maneuvers at Russia’s borders: shift from reconnaissance to mock cruise missile attacks.
18. TASS: Russian Supreme Court abolishes opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s political party.
19. Interfax: Russian prosecutors ask German counterparts to interview Navalny, find out who planned Tomsk trip.
20. TASS: Germany says still processing Russia’s second query over Navalny.
21. Meduza: Tomsk hotel managers say they assisted Navalny’s associates after his illness, and Navalny demands return of evidence now that inquiry deadline has passed.
22. www.rt.com: US-based ‘creator of Novichok’ apologizes to Navalny, but Russian scientists say he wasn’t even involved in poison’s development.
23. Intellinews: Hackers release another 1,000 Belarusian police officers’ names after OMON again ratchets up violence at weekend rallies
24. https://theduran.com: George Callaghan, Belarus’s future outlook.
25. TASS: ‘We’re not going to satisfy swindlers from abroad’: Lukashenko nixes privatization notions.
26. The Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation: ON THE SITUATION IN BELARUS.
27. The Strategist (Australian Strategic Policy Institute): Matthew Sussex, In search of a clear-eyed US strategy on Russia.
28. Washington Post: Tim Weiner, The unanswered question of our time: Is Trump an agent of Russia? Neither Mueller nor the FBI took it on. It’s crucial someone does. This is a case for super-secret mole hunters.
29. The Daily Beast: Tim Weiner, Trump Makes America More Like Russia Every Day. The terrible question at the heart of the matter remains: What is the influence that Putin has on Trump? And that mystery never has been fully investigated.
30. The Hill: Democrats fear Russia interference could spoil bid to retake Senate.
31. New York Times: The Sunday Read: ‘The Agency’ From an office building in Russia, an army of “trolls” tried to wreak havoc all around the internet – and in real-life American communities.
32. The Daily Beast: Michael Weiss, Did Russian Spies Use Diplomatic Cover to Run a Global Cocaine-Smuggling Operation? After a massive embassy drug bust, a trial is being held in secret, the Kremlin seems to be lying, and sources believe Russian agents are covering up the involvement of officials.
33. Sunday Express (UK): Putin on the OFFENSIVE: Panicked leader becoming MORE aggressive – UK and NATO on alert. VLADIMIR PUTIN’s increasing unpopularity at home has led to a large increase in Russian military aggression abroad, Nato’s former director of policy warned last night.
34. Vox: Yes, Russia is interfering in the 2020 election. It wants to cause chaos, again. But it’s also learned some lessons from 2016.
