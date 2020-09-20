RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#170 :: Sunday, 20 September 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#170 :: Sunday, 10 September 2020
1. New York Times: Stephen F. Cohen, Influential Historian of Russia, Dies at 81. He chronicled Stalin’s tyrannies and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and he was an enthusiastic admirer of Mikhail Gorbachev.
2. NYU Jordan Center: The Passing of Stephen F. Cohen.
3. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Stephen F. Cohen: In Memoriam – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/09/20/stephen-f-cohen-in-memoriam/
4. [From 2017:] The Chronicle of Higher Education (November 2017): Jorden Michael Smith, Is This Professor ‘Putin’s American Apologist’? How Stephen F. Cohen became the most controversial Russia expert in America.
5. [From 2015:] Association for Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies (ASEEES): STEPHEN COHEN AND DAVID RANSEL LETTERS TO ASEEES REGARDING COHEN-TUCKER FELLOWSHIP.
6. rt.com: Stephen F. Cohen, pre-eminent contemporary American scholar of Russia & USSR, friend of Gorbachev & advisor to Bush, dies at 81 – rt.com/usa/501133-stephen-cohen-russia-scholar-dies/
7. https://thesaker.is: The Saker, We have lost a real giant (Stephen F. Cohen has died)! – thesaker.is/we-have-lost-a-real-giant-stephen-f-cohen-has-passed-away/
8. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Why the “Coronavirus Ceasefire” Never Happened – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/why-the-coronavirus-ceasefire-never-happened/
9. Modern Diplomacy: Russia Among Global Top Ten Improvers for Progress Made in Health and Education.
10. TASS: No second wave of coronavirus infection to take place in Russia – expert.
11. Nikkei Asian Review (Japan): Dimitri Simes Jr., China and Russia adopt ‘one team’ mindset on COVID vaccines vs US. Neighbors deepen cooperation as Washington vows to ‘distrust but verify’
12. Wall Street Journal: Russia Strikes Deals to Sell Its Coronavirus Vaccine Internationally. Moscow is in various stages of talks and has received requests to supply as much as 1.2 billion doses of its vaccine, which is still in the trial phase.
13. Paul Goble: Because of Pandemic, Moscow This Year Spent More on Economy than on Defense.
14. New York Times: Russia Is Slow to Administer Virus Vaccine Despite Kremlin’s Approval. After announcing the first government clearance for a coronavirus vaccine, Russia delayed distributing it. It remains unclear how many people have received it.
15. Moon of Alabama: NYT First Reinforces, Then Silently Debunks Its False Claims About Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine – moonofalabama.org/2020/09/nyt-first-reinforces-then-silently-debunks-its-false-claims-about-russias-covid-19-vaccine.html#more
16. The Bell: What sanctions might Russia face? – thebell.io/en/4250-2/
17. The Sunday Times (UK): RAF and navy goad Russia with ‘ferret missions’
18. CNN.com: U.S. seeks to pressure Russia into nuclear weapons treaty concessions before election.
19. rt.com: US quitting ABM pact forced Moscow to turn to advanced hypersonic systems & now it has weapons no one else does – Putin – rt.com/russia/501138-us-abm-russia-hypersonic-weapons/
20. The National Interest: Stratfor, Thawing Ice Will Give Russia Access to New Resources and Trade Routes. The Arctic is heating up as an area of great power competition and Moscow is way ahead with the highest number of icebreakers.
21. RFE/RL: Thousands March Again In Belarus To Call For Lukashenka’s Resignation.
22. Moscow Times: ‘I Didn’t Recognize People’: Navalny Says Long Recovery Ahead in Latest Health Update.
24. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, The Near-Global Collapse of Critical Thinking. (excerpt re Navalny) – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/09/18/the-near-global-collapse-of-critical-thinking/#comments
25. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, The Russia Farce Continues. America is in trouble if a former top FBI counterspy believes the silliness in his book.
26. rt.com: Scott Ritter, On Russia, Joe Biden’s mouth is writing checks the US can’t afford to cash – rt.com/op-ed/501103-joe-biden-russia-fbi-election-interference/
