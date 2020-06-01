Putin, Trump discuss by phone G7 summit, Covid-19, oil market

MOSCOW. June 1 (Interfax) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed in a telephone call the situation surrounding Covid-19, the Crew Dragon spacecraft launch, the Group of Seven (G7) summit, as well as the situation on the oil market, the Kremlin press service said.

“The parties have exchanged views on the measures taken in both countries to counter coronavirus. Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude for the delivery of U.S. ventilators to Russia,” the press service said.

Putin congratulated his U.S. counterpart “on the successful launch of the Crew Dragon crewed spacecraft, which took the U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station, on May 30,” it said. “Shared commitment to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of space was reiterated,” the press service said.

The leaders of the two countries also addressed the situation on the global oil market in context of the implementation of the OPEC+ deal. “It was stated that this multilateral agreement, reached with active support of the presidents of Russia and the U.S., is leading to gradual resumption of the demand for oil and stabilization of prices,” the Kremlin press service said.

“Donald Trump has informed [Putin] of his idea of holding the Group of Seven summit and possibly inviting the leaders of Russia, Australia, India, and South Korea,” it said.

“The importance of intensifying the Russian-U.S. dialogue on strategic stability and confidence-building measures in the military sector was noted,” the press service said.

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

