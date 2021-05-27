From: On Behalf Of Michael Berry

Sent: 16 April 2021 18:32

Subject: Professor R.W. (Bob) Davies 1925-2021

I am sorry to have to report that Professor R.W. (Bob) Davies the eminent economic historian of the USSR and director of CREES at the University of Birmingham for many years died earlier this week. His knowledge and wisdom will be missed by all who knew him.

Mike Berry

M.J.Berry,

Honorary Senior Research Fellow,

Centre for Russian and East European Studies,

University of Birmingham,

Birmingham,

B15 2TT

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R._W._Davies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...