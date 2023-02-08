JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes” – AP

“… Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure [Ukraine]’s victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the U.K. Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support …. The embattled leader’s daring visit to Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons comes as Ukraine braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land …. Support from Western allies … has been key to Ukraine’s surprisingly stiff defense — and now the two sides are engaged in grinding battles. … Military analysts say that after a Ukrainian counteroffensive that started last summer and recaptured large areas from Russia, the war has been largely static in recent months. …”