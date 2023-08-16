JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy fires recruitment officials for accepting $10,000 bribes” – Business Insider

Screenshot file photo of Volodymyr Zelensky Gesturing, from Congressional Teleconference, adapted from image at doggett.house.gov

“Almost all Ukrainians think the country has a problem with corruption, survey suggests.”

“… On Friday, Zelenskyy said he dismissed the heads of Ukraine’s regional-military committees as investigations into corruption in Ukraine continued, particularly in its armed-forces recruitment. ‘We are dismissing all regional military commissars,’ a [Zelenskyy Telegram] statement … said. ‘This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is high treason.’ The military officials are accused of taking cash and cryptocurrency bribes or helping people eligible to be called up to fight … flee Ukraine …”

Click here for: “Zelenskyy fires recruitment officials for accepting $10,000 bribes” – Business Insider/ Nathan Rennolds

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
