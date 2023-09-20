JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky’s Visit to Washington: Time for some hard talking” – The Nation

Screenshot file photo of Volodymyr Zelensky Gesturing, from Congressional Teleconference, adapted from image at doggett.house.gov

“… [T]here will be critically important issues that the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents will need to discuss — above all, that of U.S. and Ukrainian strategies and goals when it comes to negotiations with Russia. … [S]ince this issue is extremely painful and difficult, the strong temptation for both administrations will be to kick it down the road as far as possible. That has indeed been true of much of the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine and Russia since it first took office. The Ukraine war’s course thus far — as well as the whole of military history — should caution us against making firm predictions for the result of any military campaign ….”

Click here for: “Zelensky’s Visit to Washington: Time for some hard talking” – The Nation/ Anatol Lieven

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
