JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky wines, dines with the world’s richest in the hopes of rebuilding war-torn Ukraine” – New York Post

“… Zelensky’s most important speech while in New York … was not at the UN, but in a private room a few blocks away. ‘Investing in Ukraine has to be good for you and good for us. I understand capitalism,’ [Zelensky said, to] what was described … as a ‘star-struck’ group of billionaire financiers, plus Henry Kissinger, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and celebrity chef José ­Andrés. … Under the guise of secrecy, at Ukraine’s Permanent Mission, Zelensky sat down with some of the richest men in the world [in a meeting arranged by megabank JP Morgan] … [aiming] to make sure Ukraine survives and thrives once the fighting stops. …”