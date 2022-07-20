JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky FIRES security chief and state prosecutor after HUNDREDS of cases of treason and collaboration with Russia among officials were uncovered” – The Mail (UK)
“… Zelensky has fired … Ivan Bakanov, head of the security service, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who had been leading efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes. Zelensky said more than 60 officials from the SBU security service and prosecutor’s office were working against Ukraine in Russian-occupied territories, and 651 treason and collaboration cases had been opened against law enforcement officials. … [Meanwhile,] Western deliveries of long-range arms are beginning to help Ukraine on the battlefield, with Kyiv citing a string of successful strikes carried out on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several [Western] multiple launch rocket systems …. causing havoc with Russian supply lines and … significantly reduc[ing] Russia’s offensive capability ….”
