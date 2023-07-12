JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Wonder Confronts Certainty’ Review: Lessons From Russian Literature” – WSJ

“The writings of Tolstoy, Turgenev, Dostoyevsky and others are littered with clues for understanding the 21st-century world.”

“Books of cultural criticism seldom shed a piercing light on headline events. However, readers of ‘Wonder Confronts Certainty,’ Gary Saul Morson’s masterly panorama of classic Russian literature and its hinterland of ideas, will find their understanding of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s recent botched rebellion against Vladimir Putin keenly enhanced.


… In words and deeds, Russia’s epic struggles have resonated long and far. Since the reformist reign of Czar Alexander II (1855-81), a belief in Russia’s writers as national conscience has had a firm hold. To Mr. Morson, this prose tradition represents ‘a philosophical quest to be found nowhere else’ and still echoes around the globe. …”

Click here for: “‘Wonder Confronts Certainty’ Review: Lessons From Russian Literature; The writings of Tolstoy, Turgenev, Dostoyevsky and others are littered with clues for understanding the 21st-century world.” – Wall Street Journal/ Boyd Tonkin


