JRL NEWSWATCH: “Will Russia invade Belarus?” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“… Lukashenko … [said] he would ask … Putin to help Belarus ‘restore order[,]’ … [that] protests ‘threaten the whole former Soviet space’ …. [Social media] [v]ideo … show[s] Russian army trucks … at the Belarus-Russian border …. RT [head] Margarita Simonyan … tweet[ed] … Russia should use ‘polite people’ … [a] euphemism [for] … ‘little green men’ … Russian soldiers with no insignia … to ‘restore order’ in Belarus. … [However] [f]ew … Russia specialists believe …. Putin will choose a military option …. Russia has a lot of lose if it annexes Belarus … [and] chances of setting the Belarusian people against it are high. But given … already deep [economic, political, cultural and historical] ties … it will be pretty difficult to lose in … post-Lukashenko negotiations.”